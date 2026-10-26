Spain star Alexia Putellas wins her third women's Ballon d'Or award

LONDON (AP) — Spain star Alexia Putellas won her third women’s Ballon d’Or award on Monday after leading her former club Barcelona to multiple trophies last season including the Women’s Champions League .

Putellas, who joined London City Lionesses in the offseason, also helped Spain win the Women’s Nations League last December.

The 32-year-old midfielder ended Spain teammate Aitana Bonmati’s three-year reign.

Putellas won the prestigious award in back-to-back seasons — 2021 and ‘22 — before tearing her ACL and seeing Bonmati rise to stardom. Bonmati, who completed her women’s Ballon d’Or three-peat in 2025, was not on this year’s shortlist after breaking her leg in December.

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