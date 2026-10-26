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Spain star Alexia Putellas wins her third women's Ballon d'Or award
A Spanish midfielder secured her third career Ballon d'Or; this victory follows a season of major trophy achievements
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LA NACION
LONDON (AP) — Spain star Alexia Putellas won her third women’s Ballon d’Or award on Monday after leading her former club Barcelona to multiple trophies last season including the Women’s Champions League .
Putellas, who joined London City Lionesses in the offseason, also helped Spain win the Women’s Nations League last December.
The 32-year-old midfielder ended Spain teammate Aitana Bonmati’s three-year reign.
Putellas won the prestigious award in back-to-back seasons — 2021 and ‘22 — before tearing her ACL and seeing Bonmati rise to stardom. Bonmati, who completed her women’s Ballon d’Or three-peat in 2025, was not on this year’s shortlist after breaking her leg in December.
See AP’s full soccer coverage here
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