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Spain star Lamine Yamal scores another early goal in the Nations League
A teenager scored an early goal for Spain against Czechia; the strike secured another lead in the Nations League match
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LA NACION
Lamine Yamal kept up his run of early goals in the Nations League when he put Spain ahead with a superb sixth-minute goal against Czechia on Saturday.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente shook his head in admiration and disbelief as Yamal cut inside down the right and unleashed a powerful curling shot with his left foot into the top left corner.
Goalkeeper Antonín Kinský could not even get near the ball.
This trademark Yamal strike followed the 19-year-old star's second-minute goals against Croatia in a 4-1 win on Tuesday and away to England in a 3-2 victory on Sept. 26.
The Ballon d'Or contender has also been in outstanding form for defending La Liga champion Barcelona this season. ___
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