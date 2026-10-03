Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Spain star Lamine Yamal scores another early goal in the Nations League

A teenager scored an early goal for Spain against Czechia; the strike secured another lead in the Nations League match

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Spain star Lamine Yamal scores another early goal in the Nations League
Spain star Lamine Yamal scores another early goal in the Nations LeagueEUROPA PRESS - EUROPA PRESS

Lamine Yamal kept up his run of early goals in the Nations League when he put Spain ahead with a superb sixth-minute goal against Czechia on Saturday.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente shook his head in admiration and disbelief as Yamal cut inside down the right and unleashed a powerful curling shot with his left foot into the top left corner.

Goalkeeper Antonín Kinský could not even get near the ball.

This trademark Yamal strike followed the 19-year-old star's second-minute goals against Croatia in a 4-1 win on Tuesday and away to England in a 3-2 victory on Sept. 26.

The Ballon d'Or contender has also been in outstanding form for defending La Liga champion Barcelona this season. ___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Un "like" de Cristiano Ronaldo y una comparación con Messi echaron más nafta al fuego en Portugal
    1

    Cristiano Ronaldo echa nafta al fuego con un “like”, mientras en Portugal espera que acepte una reunión de paz con su entrenador

  2. Caputo dijo que la economía crece menos y que el riesgo país subió también por la incertidumbre local
    2

    Caputo dijo que la economía crece menos y que el riesgo país subió también por la incertidumbre local

  3. Quién es el joven de 27 años señalado como el nuevo novio de Lourdes Sánchez
    3

    Quién es el hombre de 27 años por el que Lourdes Sánchez habría dejado al Chato Prada

  4. La Fórmula 1 confirmó las carreras en Qatar y Abu Dabi aun con el conflicto en Medio Oriente
    4

    La Fórmula 1 confirmó que cerrará la temporada en Qatar y Abu Dhabi pese al conflicto en Oriente Medio