Spencer Jones starts key rally against hometown team as Yankees beat Padres 5-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spencer Jones hit a two-out RBI double against his hometown team to start a four-run rally in the second inning, and the New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Saturday.

Carlos Rodón and four relievers held the Padres to three hits as the Yankees (81-61) pulled within a victory of clinching their 34th straight winning season. They've won five of seven games and 13 of 19, and are in control of the American League's top wild-card spot.

The Padres, who have lost six of eight, came into the day a half-game ahead of Arizona for the third National League wild card.

The Yankees drew seven walks, with three of those players scoring, and loaded the bases in three different innings.

Jones, a rookie who attended La Costa Canyon High in Carlsbad, doubled into the right-field corner off left-hander Robbie Ray in the second to bring in Ben Rice, who hit a leadoff single and advanced on George Lombard Jr.'s grounder.

Ray then walked three straight batters to bring in a run before Cody Bellinger hit a two-run single. Lombard added a sacrifice fly in the third to bring in Rice, who had walked and advanced on Heliot Ramos' single.

On Friday night, Jones hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead before San Diego's Luis Campusano walked it off with a two-run homer.

Rodón (5-3) earned his first win in five starts by holding the Padres to one run and two hits in five innings while striking out seven and walking three. His only big mistake was allowing Manny Machado's leadoff homer in the fourth, his 25th.

Ray (11-8) permitted five runs on five hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings, It was his shortest outing since getting only two outs against Atlanta with San Francisco on Aug. 14, 2024.

Up next

Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (8-7, 3.29 ERA) and Padres RHP Michael King (9-9, 3.11) are scheduled to pitch in the series finale Sunday.

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