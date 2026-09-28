Spencer Shrader's perseverance gives the Colts just what they needed to snap 2 long losing streaks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Shrader overcame two torn ligaments in his right knee and a preseason battle to keep his job. So there was no way the Indianapolis Colts kicker was going to let a tweaked groin keep him out of Sunday's game against Houston.

Then he delivered a masterpiece for his hometown team.

Shrader, who grew up in suburban Indy and played college football at Notre Dame, made his biggest kicks yet with a 58-yarder to answer a Texans touchdown late in the first half and a 53-yarder with 16 seconds left that gave the Colts a 19-17 victory. It ended a five-game skid against the Texans and the NFL's longest active losing streak at nine games.

It was just what the struggling Colts needed.

“I felt really good and in warmups on one of the kicks I felt a (twinge) a little bit. “I was like, ‘That’s not good,’” said Shrader, who then got treatment. “I felt really good from that point. I just had to make sure I didn’t overdo it, not make it worse but just be real nice and smooth."

He was perfect despite the injury announcement just after kickoff — the third injury Indy (1-2) has had in pregame warmups since last October when quarterback Anthony Richardson fractured an orbital bone when a stretching band snapped, and cornerback Charvarius Ward suffered a concussion as a result of a pregame collision on the same day.

This time, coach Shane Steichen learned of Shrader's injury about 15 minutes before the Colts took the field for the final time before kickoff. But when he asked special teams coach Brian Mason about Shrader's availability, Mason said Shrader could kick — even though they decided to pull him off of kickoff duty.

Shrader still had one more hurdle to clear.

“He was fine and got it worked,” Steichen said. "He went back out there before the game, started kicking again and felt good, so we went from there.”

Afterward, Shrader said he was confident he could have made a 60-plus yarder at the end. But after losing their first two games in embarrassing fashion, the Colts are glad Shrader is here — kicking game winners.

“We knew what kind of player Shrader was, but just so proud to see how he fought back to get to this moment,” running back Jonathan Taylor said. "Whenever someone goes through adversity like that and going through an injury, you just want the best for them. So, it was a really cool moment to see him have that today.”

What’s working

Defense. After two historically bad weeks, Indy's defense produced four three-and-outs and two four-and-outs, including a fourth-down stop on Houston's second series at the Colts 31-yard line. They didn't force any turnovers, but played well enough to get a welcome respite from the criticism.

What needs help

Finishing drives with TDs. The Colts managed just one touchdown Sunday and it was barely enough to prevail in the battle of two AFC South winless teams. But five of their last six scoring drives have resulted in field goals and that's certainly not going to be a consistent recipe for winning games and making the playoffs.

Stock up

WR Keenan Allen. Not only did he catch his first TD pass with the Colts as he continues to ascend the league's career lists for receptions and touchdown catches, he also started to show the form of a six-time Pro Bowler. The last of Allen's six catches was a 5-yard pass that set up Shrader's winning kick. Sure, the Colts would have liked to have picked up the first down, but those 5 yards were just what Shrader needed.

Stock down

QB Daniel Jones. A year ago, the Colts quarterback was virtually flawless until injuries hit. That wasn't the case against Houston. While he was harassed by Houston's pass rush far too often, Jones had three turnovers — each of which cost Indy scoring chances.

Injuries

DE Laiatu Latu left in the first half with a bruised chest. He returned in the second half. Top WR Alec Pierce has officially been added to the injured reserve list.

Key number

223 — After allowing the second-highest yardage total in NFL history through two games (1,029 yards), the Colts limited Houston to just 223 in Week 3.

Next steps

The victory provided a welcome respite inside the Colts' locker room. But they also know there is plenty to clean up before heading overseas for the second time since November. It starts with the turnovers. They also need to figure out how to get Taylor back on track after he rushed for just 68 yards on 23 carries.

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