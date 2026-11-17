South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus was banned for six international games by World Rugby on Tuesday, a day after questioning whether the failure of officials to spot what he perceived to be illegal tackles by opponents could amount to “match-fixing” or “manipulation of the game or result.”

Erasmus’ contentious remarks were made at a news conference Monday ahead of the Springboks’ test match against Ireland on Saturday. He had previously been banned by World Rugby on two separate occasions for hostile comments toward match officials.

Now he has a third suspension, with World Rugby saying a disciplinary panel found his comments “suggest that match officials acted with bias/prejudice or deliberately influenced the outcome of a match” and “constituted an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the match officials.”

Referring to the Boks’ 21-19 loss to France on Friday, Erasmus argued the French team committed 17 illegal hip-drop tackles that weren’t picked up by the officials on the field or the Television Match Official.

“The TMO doesn’t come in once,” Erasmus said. “I’m not saying he’s wrong. I’m saying if he didn’t see it, it must be a technology problem. If he saw it and he decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing? Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game if you see this injury that happens there?”

Moments later, when referring to the same incidents, Erasmus said: “If the TMO didn’t see it, maybe then technology must be better. If he saw it and he ignored it, what does that boil down to? Manipulation of the game or the result, or injured players getting injured.”

Erasmus said he was not making an “accusation” about the officials, and acknowledged there was “a drive in World Rugby that the TMO should stay out and not interrupt the game.”

World Rugby said the disciplinary panel determined his conduct "clearly amounts to disrespecting the authority of the match officials by impugning their integrity.”

Reacting to the sanction, SA Rugby said it was requesting a full misconduct hearing for Erasmus to give him the chance to “contextualize his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives.”

“SA Rugby trusted that such a hearing could be expedited considering the seriousness of the charge,” the union said.

In its statement, World Rugby said Erasmus was entitled to such a hearing.

The suspension applies immediately — starting with the Ireland game in the inaugural Nations Championship this weekend — and includes any match-day involvement, including coaching, direct or indirect contact with team management or players on match days.

“Respect is fundamental to rugby, and match officials are central to the sport,” the global governing body said. “Protecting their wellbeing and integrity, and their right to perform without abuse or intimidation, is a responsibility World Rugby and unions take seriously. Coaches, players, unions and everyone in the game must uphold these standards.”

Erasmus was previously suspended from all rugby for two months, and banned from matchday activity with the Boks for 10 months, for attacking match officials on social media when the British and Irish Lions toured South Africa in 2021.

The following year, World Rugby suspended him from any involvement in the two Springboks’ matches following a review into Erasmus’ critical social media posts following the team’s narrow losses to Ireland and France in November tests.

At the time of both bans, Erasmus was the Springboks’ director of rugby.

Also in the Monday news conference, he said he expected Ireland’s Sam Prendergast to be available for the match against the Boks in Dublin after the flyhalf was cited for an alleged illegal hip-drop tackle in the win over Fiji on Saturday.

“We are in the northern hemisphere,” Erasmus said. “I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play.”

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