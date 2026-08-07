Sri Lanka government says 3 inmates killed in separate prison clashes

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Three inmates were killed and more than 20 were injured in two separate prison clashes in Sri Lanka on Thursday and Friday, a government minister said.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala told Parliament on Friday that one inmate died at Colombo Magazine Prison in the capital Colombo late Thursday when about 40 prisoners clashed after breaking out of their cells.

Two inmates died Friday morning at Kuruwita Prison in Kuruwita town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital, Wijepala said.

Between the two incidents, 23 inmates were injured and admitted to hospitals, Wijepala said, adding that the violence was related to narcotics dealers and rival criminal gangs.

Prison officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The reports of the three deaths come a month after a clash in Negombo prison on July 6 left at least 26 people dead including seven prison officers.

Sri Lankan prisons are highly congested, with more than 39,000 inmates crowded into a system with a total capacity of just 10,000, according to a recent speech in Parliament by Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara.

“The number of prisoners in Sri Lanka today is four times the capacity,” said Senaka Perera, president of the Committee for Rights of Prisoners. “In fact they have been patient for so long.”

A large number of jail inmates are suspects awaiting trial for alleged narcotics-related offenses. Recent laws tightening bail conditions have resulted in prison overcrowding, Perera said.

The poor living conditions in the congested prisons keep inmates in constant agitation, which triggers incidents, Perera said.

His organization has made numerous pleas to authorities to categorize drug addicts as medical patients and establish separate rehabilitation facilities, Perera said.