Sri Lankan opposition rallies against government's proposed judicial reform

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Hundreds of opposition lawmakers and activists protested in Sri Lanka's capital Thursday to demand that the government withdraw legislation that would add top judges and allow them longer terms, calling it an attempt to control the judiciary.

The demonstration comes nearly two weeks after the government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake submitted the proposed constitutional amendment on judicial reform to Parliament, which has been dominated by his National People's Power party since 2024.

The measure would increase the retirement age of the country's top judges by two years and increase the number of judges on top courts.

Opposition lawmakers, lawyers, trade unions and rights activists have expressed concerns that the reform would undermine the independence of judges.

The government has rejected the criticism, saying the measure is part of reforms aimed at reducing court delays and that it would not hamper the independence of the judiciary.

Opponents of the bill gathered Thursday at Colombo's main railroad station to protest the measure, displaying banners and placards with messages such as “Don’t touch the judiciary" and "Stop reforms that tarnish judicial independence.”

Opposition lawmaker Ajith Perera called the proposed amendment a “draconian” measure against the people's wishes. He alleged that the bill was created without consulting lawyers, judges or any stakeholders, and that it was aimed at manipulating the judiciary for political gain.

A debate has not yet been set on the bill, which would need a two-thirds majority in Parliament, where the ruling party controls more than two-thirds of the seats.

Dissanayake's victory in a presidential election in September 2024 and his party's victory in parliamentary elections later that year were seen as a rejection of the political old guard after an unprecedented economic crisis in 2022 blamed on decades of mismanagement and corruption.

His government also has launched fresh investigations into alleged corruption and malpractice under previous governments. Dozens of other former government and political officials are now under investigation.