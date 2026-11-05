Stakes are high for No. 8 Kentucky at No. 16 Tennessee as both eye path to playoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — There will be more at stake than the Beer Barrel Trophy when No. 8 Kentucky and No. 16 Tennessee meet Saturday.

The Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 in Southeastern Conference, No. 6 CFP) have an inside track to qualify for the College Football Playoff while the Volunteers (6-2, 3-2, No. 13 CFP) have no margin for error.

Kentucky is riding a six-game winning streak, which includes back-to-back 35-34 overtime victories. Tennessee is coming off a loss to South Carolina that was helped by critical mistakes by the Vols.

Kentucky has won just once (2020) in Neyland Stadium since 1984.

Discipline has set Kentucky apart this season. The Wildcats rank 10th in the country in fewest penalties (36 penalties, 335 yards) and fourth in turnover margin (6 fumbles recovered and 12 interceptions compared to 4 fumbles lost and 1 interception).

“Our turnover margin is one of the best in the country and we’ve eliminated penalties,” said first-year Kentucky coach Will Stein. “We’re learning each week how to not beat ourselves.”

Tennessee, meanwhile, ranks 104th in penalties (61, 497 yards) and tied for 35th in turnover margin (6 fumbles recovered, 8 interceptions compared to 7 fumbles lost and 4 interceptions).

“Comes down to doing the ordinary things at a really high level,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of Kentucky’s success. “Communication … Not hurting yourself with penalties. Doing your job. And, 11 guys operating as one.”

Jury’s still out

Heupel had an open date to ponder his starting quarterback situation going into the Kentucky game.

After sustaining a shoulder injury against Texas in late September, freshman Faizon Brandon tried to go the next week against Auburn. He struggled in the first half and was relieved by sophomore George MacIntyre. MacIntyre did enough to pull out the win against Auburn and managed victories over Arkansas and Alabama.

He was effective against South Carolina, but made some significant mistakes late in the loss.

Dueling tackles

David Sanders Jr. may be the reason Lance Heard is a mainstay at left tackle for Kentucky.

Heard started his college career at LSU in 2023, playing in all 12 games.Heard transferred to Tennessee for the 2024 season, where he started at left tackle in both ’24 and 2025.

It was ’25 when Sanders arrived as a five-star high school phenom, regarded as the best prep offensive lineman in the country. He had a slow start to last season because of an injury, but took over at right tackle about midway through.

Once the season ended, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Sanders would make the move to left tackle. That meant Heard would either have to move or look elsewhere. Instead, Heard has settled in and both he and Sanders have anchored the Tennessee line.

Kentucky superlatives

This is the first time since 1977 that Kentucky has won five SEC games in a row. … It’s the first time the Wildcats have won three straight SEC road games since 2009. … This is the first time since 2006 that Kentucky has won three straight after trailing in the fourth quarter. … The Wildcats just finished their first 4-0 October since ’77.

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