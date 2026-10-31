Stamkos shootout goal leads Predators over Lightning 5-4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tying goal in regulation and the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Reid Schaefer, Adam Edstrom and Jayden Struble also scored and Justus Annunen made 22 saves in regulation and overtime for the Predators, who had lost two straight. Filip Forsberg and Nick Perbix each had a pair of assists.

Just one day after reportedly asking to be traded , Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov had three assists. John Carlson had a goal and an assist, Jake Guentzel, Victor Hedman and Conor Geekie also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning, losers of three of four.

Nashville had lost their first five games that had extended past regulation this season before Saturday.

Stamkos, the former Lightning captain, made it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 7:27 of the third.

It was the 246th power-play goal of Stamkos’ career, tying him with Phil Esposito for sixth in NHL history.

Schaefer scored the game’s first goal at 11:14 of the opening period.

Coming into the Tampa Bay zone on the right side on a two-on-one break with Jonathan Marchessault, Schaefer fired a wrist shot that beat Vasilevskiy on the far side. It was Schaefer’s first goal of the season.

Carlson made it 1-1 at 13:38 of the first when his slap shot from the right side deflected off the stick of Edstrom and past Annunen.

Kucherov has assists in three straight games.

Guentzel’s goal just 18 seconds after the opening faceoff of the second period gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead, but that lead was short-lived, as Edstrom’s goal at 45 seconds of the second evened the game once again.

Up next

Lightning: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Predators: Host on Carolina on Tuesday night.

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