Stanford prepares for first season under new coach Tavita Pritchard, rugged schedule awaits

Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — 2025 record: 4-8

Expectations

The Cardinal showed slight improvement last season under interim coach Frank Reich by following four straight three-win seasons with a 4-8 campaign that included a win over rival California in the Big Game. GM Andrew Luck brought in his former teammate at Stanford, Tavita Pritchard, in as head coach following a stint as an assistant in the NFL.

Pritchard, who had previously served as OC at Stanford under David Shaw, will have a long road to get the Cardinal back close to the level they were at a decade ago when they were one of the top programs on the West Coast. Stanford hasn't had a winning record in a full season since going 9-4 in 2018.

A schedule that includes games against Miami, Notre Dame, Louisville and SMU offers few easy games so even if the team improves in 2026 it might not show up in the record.

Strengths include the running game

Leading rusher Micah Ford is back after running for 643 yards in nine games last season. He will run behind an experienced offensive line that includes guard Simione Pale, who played only four games last year because of an injury.

The defense is led by LB Matt Rose, who was one of the most productive players in the conference last season. Rose had 108 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks last season. CB Brandon Nicholson anchors the secondary.

Weaknesses include questions about the passing game

Pritchard, who tutored Jayden Daniels in the NFL as quarterbacks coach in Washington, brought in Michigan transfer Davis Warren as his new QB. Warren sat out last season with an injury after spotty play the previous year when he averaged 5.7 yards per attempt with nine INTs and seven TD passes in nine games. But he did help the Wolverines upset Ohio State and brings strong leadership and experience in big games even if he isn't the dynamic passer the Cardinal will need to get back to contender status.

New faces

Warren (transfer from Michigan), WR Nico Brown (transferred from Yale), OL Aidan Kilstrom (transferred from Harvard), WR Zion Robinson (four-star freshman), CB Leroy Bryant (transfer from Washington).

Key losses

QB Ben Gulbranson (graduated), TE Sam Roush (drafted by Chicago), WR CJ Williams (drafted by Jacksonville), CB Collin Wright (signed with Houston Texans as UDFA). RB Cole Tabb (transferred to Cincinnati).

Biggest games for the Golden Bears

Vs Miami (Sept. 4), at Notre Dame (Oct. 10), vs. California (Nov. 21).

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