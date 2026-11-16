State Farm To Pay $45 Million After Oklahoma Insurance Investigation

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. will pay a $45 million settlement after a state insurance department investigation found it failed to properly pay roof damage claims by Oklahoma customers.

The state’s incoming insurance commissioner, Republican Bob Sullivan, said he was still learning details on Friday but worried the settlement may take some flexibility out of any regulatory approach to State Farm under his administration.

The settlement calls for the Illinois-based insurance company, which has been the focus of hundreds of lawsuits , to let customers with wind and hail damage ask for an independent review if they had claims closed without payment from 2021 to 2025.

State Farm is Oklahoma’s top homeowners insurer, with more than 258,000 customers and $785.9 million in homeowners premiums in 2025. Its state market share in that category is more than 30%.

State Farm’s settlement includes at least $35 million for customer claims. The company will pay $10 million for new grants under the Insurance Department’s Strengthen Oklahoma Homes program. State Farm will also pay $2.86 million in fines and examination expenses.

The agency’s examination report said a review of claims showed the company closed some cases without notification or the paperwork. It also failed to settle claims where the damage was clear, the report found. The examination included reviews by professional engineering firms.

“In reviewing materials for this report, the examiners relied upon records provided by the company, inspection reports of storm damage to claimants’ roofs provided by the independent third-party engineer, and public court documents from litigation involving the company in the state of Oklahoma,” the report said.

The report noted that State Farm provided some documents as part of the discovery process in several ongoing lawsuits that examiners requested but did not provide during their examination.

The market examination comes after reporting by Oklahoma Watch showed the state was an outlier among surrounding states when it came to high homeowner premium costs. Newly unsealed internal company documents showed State Farm developed a playbook to lower its wind and hail claim costs in Texas that it then repeated in Oklahoma.

Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready, a Republican who leaves office in January after two terms, said the agency’s examination and settlement bolsters consumer protection.

“We weren’t willing to simply take State Farm’s word for how these claims were handled,” Mulready said Friday in a written statement. “We took action that no other state has done in a traditional examination, putting independent engineers in the field to inspect roofs and help determine whether claims were handled appropriately.”

Mulready will be succeeded by Sullivan, who won the Nov. 3 general election with 59% of the vote.

Sullivan, in a phone interview Friday afternoon, said the settlement appeared to be good news for policyholders who have had their State Farm roof claims denied and haven’t filed their own lawsuits against the company. Still, he said the settlement agreement takes some regulatory flexibility off the table when it comes to dealing with State Farm.

“There’s a 12-month period where we’re not going to be opening market conduct examinations against State Farm as a result of this settlement agreement,” Sullivan said. “I’m not in love with it.”

Since he hasn’t yet taken office, Sullivan said he hasn’t been able to review the confidential materials that went into the final settlement with State Farm. Sullivan said he got word of the settlement from Mulready a few minutes before it was released Friday morning. He’ll be watching as details of the settlement get finalized, including how quickly a third-party administrator is appointed.

“Finding a third-party administrator that is disinterested from State Farm is a tall ask, so I’ll be following how that proceeds between now and January 11th,” Sullivan said.

In a written statement, State Farm said it disagreed with the conclusions in the market conduct exam. The company said it recorded $178.5 million in net underwriting losses in Oklahoma from 2021 to 2025.

“Over the past five years, State Farm has responded to more than 100,000 claims in Oklahoma,” the statement said. “A limited review of individual claims should not be mistaken for a complete picture of our overall claims-handling practices.”

State Farm said the financial commitments in the settlement were part of a negotiated resolution, not a punitive fine imposed after State Farm accepted the report’s conclusions.

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, has been among several lawmakers concerned about the state’s insurance market. He said he was disappointed with the State Farm settlement because it doesn’t go far enough. Fugate questioned the timing of the settlement coming at the end of Mulready’s tenure and what it might mean for existing court cases and actions by the attorney general’s office.

“This settlement just forces State Farm to do what they should have been doing all along for their customers, many of whom have suffered great harm from State Farm’s harmful business practices,” Fugate said.

Homeowners who want their denied State Farms claims reviewed must respond to opt-in notices from the insurance company. Additional funds may be available beyond the initial $35 million in the settlement if demand exceeds that cap. More information about the program is on the Insurance Department’s website .

“If your roof claim was closed without payment during this period, don’t assume the decision was the final word,” Mulready said in his written statement. “This process gives eligible Oklahomans another chance to have their claims independently evaluated.”

The Legislature passed the Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Act under House Bill 3089 in 2024. The grant program provides eligible homeowners with up to $10,000 to help install fortified roofs. After starting as a pilot program in targeted ZIP codes, the program has helped fortify more than 500 roofs. Participants reported saving an average of $700 per year in their insurance premiums, according to the insurance department.

This story was originally published by Oklahoma Watch and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.