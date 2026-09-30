Steelers head to Cleveland for matchup of 2-1 teams in Aaron Rodgers' final Thursday night game

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' NFL farewell tour continues with his final scheduled Thursday night game when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cleveland Browns.

Even though Rodgers is one win shy of tying Tom Brady (14) for the most QB wins on Thursdays, the Steelers have not had the same success. Pittsburgh is 0-9 on the road when facing an AFC North team on Thursday.

“Because there’s not enough damn time to embrace the tape,” defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. “But the great thing about it is they got to deal with the same problems we are. So it’s an even playing field.”

Four of those nine losses have been against Cleveland. The Browns won 24-19 two years ago when the second half was played in a snowstorm. There was also the 2019 game when former Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got in a late-game scuffle with Steelers QB Mason Rudolph . Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet, swung it and hit him in the head.

“We had that snowball a couple years ago, which was crazy," Heyward said. "Yeah, it can become a little bit more gimmicky because it’s not as sharp as a Sunday. But we’re just gonna embrace it and be ready for it.”

Thursday night also marks the 150th meeting all-time between the rivals, which are separated by only 135 miles.

Rodgers is 13-7 on Thursdays with 46 touchdowns and seven interceptions. One of those losses, though, came last season at Cincinnati when the Bengals rallied for a 33-31 victory .

“I just suck it up for those three hours and then know you get a reward on the back end. I think it’s part of the game now because of the money that’s in it. I think I’m just excited about the weekend,” said Rodgers, who has thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in five games against the Browns.

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy is 11-5 on Thursday nights, with wins in four of the past five games.

Cleveland has won seven straight games on Thursday night, the longest active streak and tied for fourth longest in NFL history.

Deshaun Watson has four touchdowns and no interceptions in the past two games as the Browns are 2-1 for the first time since 2023. The 10-year veteran has lost to Pittsburgh in his three starts, though, including taking 18 sacks.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase what we’re about on a big national stage. And yeah, we’re super excited," Watson said. "We’re playing a very tough opponent, experienced opponent, and we got to make sure that we have all our things locked in going into that game.”

Need to know

Pittsburgh (2-1) at Cleveland (2-1)

When/where to watch: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon Prime.

Latest odds: Steelers by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Steelers 2-1; Browns 2-1.

Last week: Steelers beat the Bengals 30-27; Browns beat the Panthers 21-18.

Last meeting: Browns beat Steelers 13-6 on Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland.

Series record: Steelers lead 86-62-1.

Matchup to watch

Browns offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Tytus Howard vs. Steelers linebackers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Browns tackles have allowed a 13.5% quarterback pressure rate, second highest in the league. Howard is tied for most pressures allowed by a right tackle with 17. Pittsburgh has the highest pressure rate when using four or fewer pass rushers. Watt has 17 1/2 sacks in 15 meetings against the Browns while Highsmith has 11 1/2 in 11 games.

Stats and stuff

— The teams have split the season series each of the past four years, with each club winning on its home field.

— Pittsburgh cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will miss his fourth consecutive game. The fourth-year pro was ruled out after being listed as a full participant in practice Monday and Tuesday before being “limited” on Wednesday, with the team saying his back flared up. His absence is set against the backdrop of a contract impasse with the front office. Veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey is dealing with a broken wrist and is listed as questionable.

— Steelers RB Jaylen Warren is coming off a career-high 176 total yards (127 rushing, 49 receiving) in Sunday's win over Cincinnati. Warren likely will get the bulk of touches again with co-starter Rico Dowdle still out because of a toe injury.

— Last week, Rodgers and McCarthy became the seventh quarterback/coach combination to win at least 100 regular-season games together since 1950.

— Cleveland center Elgton Jenkins is in the concussion protocol and will miss the game. Cornerback Tyson Campbell (knee) could be back after being inactive last week.

— Browns WR Denzel Boston leads NFL rookies with 195 receiving yards and is tied for first with two touchdowns. Eight of his nine receptions have come in the second half.

— Cleveland DT Mason Graham is tied for second with four sacks. He joined Myles Garrett (2019) as the only Browns players to have a sack in each of the first three games to begin a season.

AP Sports Writer Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.

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