Stefanski not ready to announce Falcons starting QB against Carolina as Penix nears his return

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — As Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he's not ready to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday's home opener against Carolina, Cooper Rush's one-week hold on the job is in jeopardy.

Michael Penix Jr. may be close to reclaiming his role as the starter, especially since Tua Tagovailoa was held out on Wednesday after leaving practice on Thursday with an oblique injury.

Rush started in the Falcons’ 20-13 opening loss at Pittsburgh last Sunday as Penix and Tagovailoa were inactive. Rookie Jack Strand was the backup but did not play.

Rush’s performance in the loss was shaky. He threw two interceptions, including T.J. Watt’s pick-6 in the fourth quarter. Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Penix did not play in the preseason as he continues his recovery from a torn ligament in his left knee that ended his 2025 season.

Penix was cleared for full team drills late in training camp, but said he wanted to avoid rushing his return since this is his third major knee injury.

“I know we’re ready to see Mike,” running back Bijan Robinson said Wednesday. “I know Mike’s ready for himself. Forget what we think. It’s him. I know he wants to play football. I pray for the guys every day, all the quarterbacks, but I know he wants to get out there and play because it’s been a long time since he’s been out there.”

Robinson said it is “a little bit of a challenge” to install a game plan without knowing who will start at quarterback.

Tagovailoa was selected as the starter at the beginning of the Falcons' practice week for the opener at Pittsburgh before suffering the oblique injury on Thursday. One day later, Tagovailoa was ruled out and Rush was selected as the starter . Rush made the start despite suffering back spasms on Saturday.

When asked Monday if he knows who will start at quarterback, Stefanski said “Not yet. We’ll work through that this week.”

He acknowledged it's not ideal to again face a possible late-week decision at quarterback.

“Of course, ideal world, I think everybody, every team, you’d love to know who’s playing at every position,” Stefanski said. “That’s a no-brainer. I get that part. But we’re gonna be flexible and make sure that we’re giving all of our guys the ability to go play and play well. ... It’s truly day to day.”

Penix said last week he felt “really close” to being ready to play.

The Falcons were 3-6 in Penix's nine starts in 2025, his second season. The team was 1-2 in his three starts in his 2024 rookie season after being the No. 8 overall pick in the draft.

With Rush behind center, the Falcons had a conservative passing game. The majority of his passes were short attempts, and Robinson turned one into a 23-yard touchdown catch.

Robinson had 21 carries for 83 yards and eight receptions for 90 yards, leading to concerns he couldn't continue to handle such a heavy workload.

Stefanski said Wednesday that Tagovailoa was “getting better” and added he is not ruling out any of the four quarterbacks this week.

When asked if Penix has said he feels ready to make his 2026 debut, Stefanski said “I feel really good about the plan and where we are. I’m not going to get into specific conversations with our players, but Mike’s progressing and doing a good job.”

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