Stefon Diggs gives the Commanders a proven receiver behind Terry McLaurin

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders added needed depth at wide receiver with the signing of Stefon Diggs. They agreed Wednesday to the deal with Diggs, who could practice for the first time with his new team Friday.

Adding Diggs instantly upgrades the Commanders at the position behind undisputed No. 1 Terry McLaurin, ending a lingering process to get quarterback Jayden Daniels some more pass-catching help. They missed out on top free agent Alec Pierce, who re-signed with Indianapolis , then pivoted to signing veterans Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson for depth.

Instead of using the No. 7 pick on a wideout — New Orleans selected Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson the pick after — Washington chose Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles . The team took Clemson's Antonio Williams in the third round.

Williams has flashed at times in practice but still has learning to do — something that's a common theme among the Commanders' young receivers.

General manager Adam Peters said before camp he was really happy with the options available but left the door open to bringing in reinforcements.

“If we have ways to get better, we’re always going to look into that and really assess the decision (and) if it’s the right move for our team or not,” Peters said. "And if we do think it is, then we’re not afraid to do that.”

One week in, Peters and his staff felt an upgrade was necessary.

Outside of McLaurin, Burks and Luke McCaffrey have been the two receivers getting the most first-team snaps, while Brown, Williams and 2025 fourth-rounder Jaylin Lane have rotated in. Each has shown some potential, but none separated himself from the pack.

Pairing Diggs with McLaurin gives Washington arguable its best wide receiver duo since Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson each topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2016.

Stylistically, Diggs should complement McLaurin well. McLaurin is at his best on the outside, while Diggs has transitioned primarily into a slot, chain-moving role the past two seasons. In 2025, 51 of Diggs’ 85 receptions went for first downs, tied with the Los Angeles Rams’ Davante Adams for the 10th-most in the NFL.

The Commanders are Diggs’ fourth team in as many years, but the 32-year-old showed last year he has plenty in the tank. He led the Patriots in with 85 receptions, 102 targets and 1,013 yards receiving while playing just 55% of offensive snaps in his first season back from a torn ACL.

With the season opener still six weeks away, Diggs has plenty of time to build chemistry with Daniels, who's going into his third year in the league. Daniels' connection with McLaurin already looks in midseason form, as the two hope to recreate their 2024 success after last season's disappointment.

“Terry, man, he’s just a true pro, true vet,” Daniels said last week. “You guys see him after practice, coaching up the younger guys, giving the game back, the knowledge, just bringing that energy. Last year was last year, but now we’re happy to step forward … and hit the ground running.”

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