Stephen Curry scores 41 points as Warriors win seventh straight, beating Magic 126-119 in overtime

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry converted a three-point play with 1:38 left in overtime that put Golden State ahead then scored a layup in the final minute to finish with 41 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Warriors held off the Orlando Magic 126-119 on Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Wendell Carter Jr. missed two free throws with 1:15 remaining that would have tied the game before Curry came through again.

Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg made a key 3-pointer in overtime and contributed 23 points and eight rebounds. A day earlier he shared a video of gifting his mother a home in California.

Golden State started 0-3 and now has its longest winning streak since seven in a row from March 3-15, 2025.

Franz Wagner had 30 points and 11 assists and Tristan da Silva and Carter each scored 19 for the Magic, who have lost four straight on the Warriors’ home floor.

Brandin Podziemski scored 15 points and Draymond Green had a season-high 13 assists for Golden State.

The final minutes of regulation were a back-and-forth scoring frenzy. Curry made a go-ahead layup with 25.2 seconds left and Jamal Cain's putback with 2 seconds left on Orlando's third try in the final moments sent it into overtime. Cain had 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to help rally the Magic, who trailed 57-41 at halftime then led 78-77 going into the final period.

Curry recorded his second 40-point game this season and fourth in the last five with at least 30 points. It was his 16th 40-point effort after age 35, most in NBA history. LeBron James has 15 and Michael Jordan did it 12 times.

The 38-year-old Curry, in his 18th season, also became the seventh player ever with 26,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 6,000 assists, according to ELIAS.

Georges Niang and Carter received double technicals at the 9:17 mark of the second quarter when they tussled after Niang grabbed the Orlando center in the paint. Security guards kept Green from getting involved following his ejection against Phoenix last Monday.

Niang notched his third straight double-digit scoring game with 11 points.

Up next

Magic: At Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Warriors: Host Charlotte on Monday night.

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