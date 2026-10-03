Stockton throws 3 TDs as No. 2 Georgia rolls past Vanderbilt 38-14 and improves to 5-0

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gunner Stockton threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 Georgia cruised to 5-0 with a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Georgia scored an opening drive touchdown for the fourth time this season as Stockton found Landon Roldan for a two-yard TD.

A Vanderbilt team led by backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz showed some fight, answering back two drives later as Berlowitz found Junior Sherrill for a 60-yard touchdown and tied the game 7-all. It was the first first-quarter score for a Georgia opponent all season. The Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC) had outscored opponents 63-0 in the first quarter through the first four games.

Georgia pulled ahead with back-to-back rushing scores by Chauncey Bowens and Jaden Redell before halftime. The Bulldogs took advantage of good field positioning on the latter after blocking a Vanderbilt field goal attempt midway through the second quarter.

The Commodores (3-2, 0-2) cut into Georgia's lead again before halftime, narrowing the Bulldogs' advantage to 21-14 after a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Sedrick Alexander.

Georgia extended its lead in the third quarter with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 6:39 off the clock.

Vanderbilt turned the ball over on downs late in the third quarter after a catch by Sherrill was ruled incomplete after a review, and the Bulldogs held Vanderbilt scoreless for the rest of the game.

The takeaway

Georgia: Ellis Robinson IV’s first interception of the season came at a good time early in the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt: Berlowitz's stats on paper (12-of-23, 190 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) didn't quite reflect the signal-caller's knack for keeping drives alive and the Commodores in the game for the first three quarters. He converted on 5-of-9 third-downs in the first half and finished the game with 37 rushing yards on eight carries.

Up next

No. 2 Georgia faces No. 10 Alabama on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

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