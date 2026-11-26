LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Stokes scored 24 points and Ylan Esso-Essis added five points in overtime as UC Davis beat Omaha 80-78 on Wednesday.

Stokes also had eight rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (4-2). Isaiah Chappell scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Esso-Essis shot 3 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Grant Stubblefield led the Mavericks (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Omaha also got 19 points from Jonny Jordan Jr. Justin Bolis also had 11 points and two steals.

Stokes scored seven points in the first half and UC Davis went into halftime trailing 35-29. Stokes’ 16-point second half helped UC Davis close out the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.