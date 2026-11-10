Streaking Rams suddenly face a rough future after Nacua joins Adams on sideline with injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' offense has relied on just two wide receivers more heavily than just about any good NFL team over the past two seasons.

Both of those wide receivers are now out indefinitely with injuries, and the Rams' Super Bowl dreams have also taken a devastating blow.

All-Pro Puka Nacua will be sidelined for at least a month after he sprained ligaments in his right knee and big toe on the final offensive snap of the Rams' 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He is likely headed to injured reserve to join Davante Adams , who has no set return date after incurring a noncontact hamstring injury last month.

Nacua's injury occurred right when the Rams (5-4) were finishing off their third consecutive victory and getting back on track toward their preseason goals with Myles Garrett's return from a seven-game absence.

Losing two playmaking receivers would be devastating to any team, but it's a particular problem for the Rams because they don't have an established No. 3 receiver — or really any receiver with whom Matthew Stafford has a strong on-field connection, at least judging by results.

Last season, Nacua and Adams made 78.4% of the catches by all of the wide receivers on Los Angeles' roster. No other wideout had more than 18 receptions.

This season, the disparity is even more stark: Nacua and Adams have made 100 of the Rams' 120 receptions (83.3%) by wideouts, and nobody else has more than Konata Mumpfield's 11 grabs.

Coach Sean McVay and Stafford throw aggressively and creatively to their tight ends and running backs, but losing the two biggest playmakers in the passing game will fundamentally change the way defenses can attack Los Angeles.

And even if the Rams throw off their reluctance to make a trade for a wideout this week, any new arrival would face a significant learning curve to become a contributor.

McVay realizes the challenge he faces over the next few weeks — but injury adversity perks up a competitive coach who relishes the chance to find clever new ways to move the ball. Roughly a year ago, he introduced three-tight-end sets that succeeded and were quickly copied around the league.

“One of the things that I have been proud of with our team is we’ve lost a lot of guys, and it’s just about, ‘Hey, let’s figure out how to be in the moment and take it one day at a time,’” McVay said. “Adjust and adapt. Figure out how to put all the pieces together and get the outcome we’re hunting up, whatever that looks like. And it might be different than maybe what people thought, or what our plans were.”

The best wide receiver left on the Rams' roster is probably Tutu Atwell, but McVay has been notoriously reluctant to use the undersized pass-catcher during his six seasons with the team. Atwell got significant playing time at Washington and made two catches while having another reception called back by penalty, but he also dropped a key third down pass over the middle.

The other realistic options are Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington, who haven't produced consistently in their careers — and who don't have Atwell's elite speed.

What's working

The Rams' pass defense is getting the job done, currently ranking fifth in the league. Even without their top two cornerbacks because of injury, LA's secondary and pass rush repeatedly came up with big plays at Washington. Garrett's three sacks, multiple quarterback pressures and a forced fumble were the obvious game-changers, but Emmanuel Forbes and Kam Curl excelled downfield against their former team.

What needs help

The Rams’ surprising penalty problems continued with eight flags for 70 yards. The NFL’s least-penalized team last season is currently the seventh worst this season with 71 penalties and fifth worst with 599 yards.

Stock up

After a season of misadventure, the special teams units actually performed competently, from the two active kickers to the coverage units to Kyren Williams, who took over on punt returns and made four fair catches. The only major mistake was a holding penalty on Grant Stuard that wiped out Ronnie Rivers' 38-yard kickoff return. By Rams standards, that's outstanding.

Stock down

The Rams’ offense started slowly yet again, introducing pressure into another game this team should have dominated on paper. Los Angeles has scored one first-quarter touchdown since September. One week after a horrific first half against the Chargers, the Rams managed just two field goals in the first half and didn’t get a lead or a third down conversion until the third quarter.

Injuries

Left guard Steve Avila is also out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, hurting the Rams' running game and pass protection. Beaux Limmer is the likely replacement.

Key number

58.3% — Nacua's share of all the receptions made by Rams wide receivers this season. He has made 30% of the Rams' total receptions (70 of 232).

Next steps

The Rams need to avenge their most embarrassing loss of the season when they travel to Arizona on Sunday — because after that, their weird schedule gets much tougher. They don't get a true bye week, instead returning to host Green Bay on Thanksgiving Eve, followed by a visit from Kansas City on the following Thursday.

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