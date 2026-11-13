Strong scores 25 points as No. 4 UConn dominates in 2nd half to beat No. 17 Ohio State 87-55

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sarah Strong made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and No. 4 UConn took control with a big third quarter to beat No. 17 Ohio State 87-55 on Thursday night.

Ashlynn Shade had 15 points and freshman Olivia Vukosa grabbed 12 rebounds for the Huskies (3-1), who were playing their third of four straight games against ranked opponents. UConn lost to Michigan 77-66 on Nov. 5 before topping Iowa 91-79 on Sunday behind 37 points from Strong.

Strong was 9 of 12 from the field and 7 of 8 beyond the arc against the Buckeyes.

Jaloni Cambridge had 21 points for Ohio State (3-1), but was 6 of 23 from the field and 1 of 7 from beyond the arc. Ava Watson added 13 points. The Buckeyes shot nearly 50% from the field their first three games, but were 19 of 55 from the field (34.5%)) and 5 of 24 on 3-pointers.

The Huskies were up 38-35 at the half and outscored the Buckeyes 27-11 in the third quarter. Strong made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.

Kennedy Cambridge's 3-pointer got Ohio State to 52-45 midway through the period before UConn scored 13 straight points as Strong and Shade had five points apiece.

UConn has won eight of nine meetings against Ohio State.

Up next

UConn: At No. 7 Louisville on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here