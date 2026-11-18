HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud certainly isn’t thrilled with where his Houston Texans are entering Thursday night’s AFC South matchup with Indianapolis.

But the quarterback believes that he and the Texans respond well when their backs are against the wall.

“I’m not the happiest camper, but I think the motivated me is one of the best me’s that I’ve seen,” he said. “I think even as (a) team, the motivated Texans is a scary team. It’s up to us. We don’t need anybody else.”

The Texans will try and get back on track after squandering a 17-point lead in a 27-24 loss at Cleveland on Sunday dropped them to 3-6. They’ll meet a Colts team in a similar place at 3-7, but that snapped a five-game skid with a victory over the Dolphins last week.

“I think it’s big to get a win,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said. “It’s been five weeks and obviously we get one and so you get a little bit of momentum. Guys are feeling good ... so, it’s awesome to get that win, but we’ve got another challenge coming up.”

Steichen knows the key to success against the Texans will be to limit Stroud and he raved about his performance this season.

“He’s making a lot of big-time throws,” he said. “The ball’s coming out of his hands. Guys are separating and even when it’s tight coverage, the ball placement, the accuracy has been pinpoint.”

The Colts got a 19-17 win in the first meeting with Houston this season and a victory on Thursday will give them their first season sweep of the Texans since 2021 and leave them in second place in the division behind Jacksonville.

“Anytime you go against a division opponent, it means a little bit more,” Steichen said. “So, we’re excited for that challenge and that opportunity coming up on Thursday.”

Houston’s entire season has been disappointing, but perhaps the most disheartening is the team’s performance at home. The Texans are 0-4 at Reliant Stadium, capped by a 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants on Oct. 25.

After entering the season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Texans are now scrambling to try and hold onto their dwindling hopes of reaching the playoffs.

“It doesn’t feel good. It’s frustrating,” defensive end Will Anderson said. “Obviously, we’re not in a position that we want to be in, but we’re not going to waver. We’re not going to change anything for anybody. We’re going to continue to play our brand of ball.”

Need to know

Indianapolis (3-7) at Houston (3-6).

When/where to watch: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Prime Video.

Latest odds: Texans by 12 ½.

Against the spread: Colts 5-5; Texans 3-6.

Last week: Colts beat Dolphins 24-22; Texans lost to Browns 27-24.

Last meeting: Colts beat Texans 19-17 on Sept. 27 in Indianapolis.

Series record: Colts lead 34-15-1.

Matchup to watch

Houston’s WRs led by Nico Collins vs. Indy’s banged-up secondary.

The Colts could be without starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward (knee) on Thursday after both missed practice this week with injuries. If they can’t play, Indy’s backups will have their hands full with a receiving group led by Collins and that features Xavier Hutchinson and got a boost by the recent return of Tank Dell. Collins, who missed the first meeting with the Colts this season, has 626 yards receiving and three touchdowns in seven games against Indy.

Dell also didn’t play in the earlier meeting this season and the Texans didn’t have Marvin Harrison Jr. yet. But Harrison is likely to miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury, so he won’t face the team where his father Marvin Harrison spent his entire Hall of Fame career.

Stats and stuff

— Indy’s win earlier this season snapped a five-game losing streak in the series. The Colts are 3-2-1 in their past six trips to Houston.

— Stroud ranks third in the NFL with 273.6 yards passing a game this season. He has nine TD passes and one scoring run with just one interception in seven games against the Colts.

— Indianapolis ranks 29th in the league in points allowed (271) and is on pace to give up the third-highest single-season total in franchise history. Opponents scored 533 points against the Colts in 1981 and 486 in 2001.

— Anderson leads the NFL with 10 ½ sacks and his 13 tackles for loss rank second. He had 2 ½ sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the first meeting with Indy this season.

— Colts rookie RB Seth McGowan had his most productive game of the season last week, carrying 12 times for 77 yards and one touchdown.

— Houston RB David Montgomery is expected to return this week after missing four games with a groin injury. His return comes with Woody Marks out on Thursday after sustaining a concussion against the Browns.

— Kicker Spencer Shrader has already matched the Colts’ single-season franchise record by making nine field goals of 50 yards or longer. With one more, he’ll pass Chase McLaughlin who also made nine in 2022.

— Hutchinson has had a touchdown reception in three straight games. He’s had at least 50 yards receiving in his past two games against the Colts.

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here