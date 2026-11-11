Struggling Panthers could get 5 starters, 4 reserves back from injuries in the coming weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are getting healthier, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Carolina opened the 21-day practice windows on Wednesday for cornerback Mike Jackson, wide receiver Xavier Legette and running back Jonathon Brooks to return from injured reserve.

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, guard Damien Lewis and cornerback Will Lee III returned to practice after missing time with injuries, while versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen entered his second week in the 21-day practice window and is nearing his return.

The Panthers are also hopeful to get left tackle Ickey Ekwonu and cornerback Jaycee Horn back in the coming weeks.

That’s five starters — Jackson, Phillips, Lewis, Ekwonu and Horn — and four key reserves potentially returning for the stretch run.

The Panthers (3-5) needed some good news.

They've lost three straight, although they remain tied with New Orleans for first place in the NFC South. Tampa Bay and Atlanta, both 3-6, are lurking right behind in a division that any team can win if it can just, well, win.

Coach Dave Canales said it's too early in the week to know who'll be available for Sunday's road game against the Saints. The Panthers held a light practice on Wednesday, and Canales said he should know more later in the week once the medical staff is able to evaluate the injured players' progress.

“The guys who can help us right now, we will have them up,” Canales said.

One of the reasons the Panthers were so quiet at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday is that they have so many players returning from injuries, Canales said.

“I'm excited about the guys that we have that are staring right at us and are going to come back to us in whatever order that may look like,” Canales said. “We feel really strong about this group and I have a lot of confidence in the guys that we have in this locker room.”

Jackson, in particular, could provide a boost this week.

Carolina's secondary has been hit hard with Jackson and Horn missing the last five games. With Lee and Akayleb Evans also hurt, Carolina was down to starting its fifth and sixth cornerbacks — Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton — on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

That duo combined for five defensive pass interference penalties in a 26-21 loss .

Jackson would provide some needed experience. He led the NFL in pass breakups last season with 19.

Horn is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and considered Carolina's top cover man, although he likely won't see the field until December after tearing his quadriceps in Week 3.

This week, the Panthers face Tyler Shough. The second-year Saints quarterback has thrown for 1,986 yards and 14 touchdowns with six interceptions this season. He finished with 265 yards and a touchdown in last week's 23-22 win over the Browns that moved the Saints into a tie with the Panthers atop the division.

Canales said regardless of who is playing, he wants his cornerbacks to continue to play aggressively — even if it means getting flagged for a few penalties.

“We want them to keep challenging,” Canales said. “We have another set of fantastic wide receivers and we're going to have to get our hands on them, be physical, be aggressive and attack the ball at the catch. ... I love the way the guys were attacking on the outside and I'm not going to call the dogs off. I want them to continue to be aggressive.”

Legette started the season as Carolina's No. 3 receiver and Brooks would give the Panthers a complement to Chuba Hubbard in the backfield if he can stay healthy.

Brooks has only played in five games since joining the Panthers as a second-round pick in 2024.

Phillips is the team's top pass rusher and biggest free agent acquisition this past offseason.

Ekwonu, when ready, would step in at left tackle and replace Rasheed Walker, who gave up a game-sealing sack-fumble last week to Denver's Nik Bonitto.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here