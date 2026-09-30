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LA NACION

Suns' Dillon Brooks charged with DUI stemming from incident in March

A professional basketball player faces driving under the influence charges; the athlete has scheduled a court appearance

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LA NACION
Suns' Dillon Brooks charged with DUI stemming from incident in March
Suns' Dillon Brooks charged with DUI stemming from incident in March

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been charged with driving under the influence related to his arrest in March by police in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Online court records show that Brooks has a court date on Oct. 28 for the the Class 1 misdemeanor charge.

“This charge stems from the incident last March,” Suns senior vice president of communications Stacey Mitch said in a statement. “We have addressed the matter with Dillon and have no further comment.”

Brooks was arrested during a traffic stop on March 6 at roughly 1 a.m. and after an investigation, he was taken to jail. He was released following the booking process around 3:30 a.m.

The 30-year-old was out with a fractured left hand at the time. He averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game last season and signed a $73 million, three-year extension during the offseason that will keep him with the team through 2030.

Brooks is also facing separate misdemeanor reckless driving and speeding charges related to an arrest in January. The court date for that case is Nov. 9.

ESPN first reported the developments in the cases.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

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