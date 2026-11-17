CINCINNATI (AP) — Zac Taylor finds his Cincinnati Bengals leading the AFC North with five straight wins, including a dominating 38-18 Sunday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The eighth-year coach and his team realize though how things can quickly turn.

“We have enough talent on paper. Let’s just make sure we’re improving every single week, and we’ll be tough to deal with. I think you’ve seen improvement over the last couple weeks, and just keep going from there,” Taylor said on Monday.

It's difficult to find any faults with the way the Bengals are playing at the moment. Joe Burrow has completed 77.9% of his passes and is averaging 324.8 yards during the winning streak. The seventh-year franchise quarterback has thrown for at least 400 yards and four touchdowns in two of the past three games.

Ja'Marr Chase joined CeeDee Lamb and Andre Johnson as the only players in NFL history with at least 10 receptions and 140 receiving yards in three consecutive games.

The offensive line has also rounded into form as Burrow was pressured by the Steelers on just 17.4% of his drop-backs, the fifth-lowest rate in a game in his career.

The defense has 26 sacks, tied for ninth in the league, with Boye Mafe and Dexter Lawrence continuing to make significant impacts in their first year wearing stripes.

“I think the play style we want is get a lead, let the defense tee off and keep putting pressure on them. That’s great. I know that’s not going to be how every game plays out, but if you can guarantee me (that), we’ll sign up for that every week, I’ll take it,” Taylor said.

Cincinnati will be favored in its next two games against Washington and New Orleans before heading to Cleveland on Dec. 6 for a showdown with the surprising Browns and then hosting Kansas City the following week.

Four of the final seven games are against teams with losing records.

“I do feel like these guys understood how we have to operate going back to May. And they’ve shown that all throughout, and it’s carrying over to this five-game stretch of wins we have. I like to think it’s because of the tone that we set back in OTAs,” Taylor said.

“We’ve got really good players that are playing to the level we need them to play at. And there’s guys that play a certain role that we need them to play really well, and they’re doing that. I’m just overall pleased with how our guys have handled this season so far.”

What’s working

Offensive tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims combined to allow only one pressure. Mims held Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt without a pressure on 45 pass blocks in both matchups this season.

What needs help

Getting Ja'Marr Chase into the end zone during a big game. Chase's 231 receiving yards on Sunday night were the third-most in NFL history by a player who didn't end up scoring a touchdown.

Stock up

RB Chase Brown had a pair of receiving touchdowns and appeared to have a rushing score before it was reversed by instant replay. Brown finished with 83 scrimmage yards (44 rushing, 39 receiving).

Stock down

CB D.J. Ivey lost Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth in man coverage, allowing the tight end to get separation and eventually score a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Key injuries

G Dalton Risner is dealing with injuries both knees and will continue to be evaluated during the week.

Key number

98%: Cincinnati's playoff probability chances according to NFL Next Gen stats.

Next steps

This will be the second time in three seasons that the Bengals are facing the Commanders on “Monday Night Football.” Washington won the 2024 Week 3 matchup 38-33 in Cincinnati.

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