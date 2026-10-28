Surprise Sweet 16 last season has raised expectations for Miller and No. 7 Longhorns in year two

Texas (21-15, 9-9 SEC)

The Longhorns' first year under coach Sean Miller was a slog during the regular season, then a burst in the NCAA Tournament took them to the Sweet 16. Now comes season No. 2 for Miller and expectations have gone way up. Texas starts the season ranked No. 7 . Miller rebuilt the roster around 7-foot center Matas Vokietaitis with 11 new players, including five transfers. Among the standout freshmen are Austin Goosby and Marcus Spears Jr. Another deep postseason run won't be a surprise, it will be expected.

Players to watch

Vokietaitis' decision to stay at Texas instead of transferring was vital. He is Texas' only returning starter and emerged as a top playmaker late in the season. He gives the Longhorns a physical presence on both ends. Vokietaitis averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds last season.

Transfer guard Isaiah Johnson wasn't even a top-300 recruit out of high school but made a splash as a freshman last season at Colorado when he ranked third in scoring in the Big 12 at 16.9 points per game.

Miller gushes about the potential of freshman Spears, who reclassified to skip his senior season of high school for college.

Departures and arrivals

Last season's scoring leader, Dailyn Swain, declared for the NBA draft and was selected No. 15 overall by the Chicago Bulls. Texas has to replace his 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Chendall Weaver, who spent the the last three seasons as a defensive disruptor, transferred to Houston. In addition to Johnson, Texas signed David Punch from TCU, Amari Evans from Tennessee, Elyjah Freeman from Auburn and Mikey Lewis from St. Mary's.

Top games

Texas faces former Big 12 rival Baylor in San Antonio on Nov. 15 and makes a trip to Louisville on Dec. 1. The Longhorns starts SEC play against preseason No. 1 Florida at home on Jan. 2. Texas opens the season Nov. 2 at home against Chicago State.

Facts and figures

The Longhorns' No. 7 ranking is their highest in the preseason since the program was No. 5 to start the 2021-2022 season ... Texas has two 7-footers: Vokietaitis and Lewis Obiorah, who is 7-1. Obiorah is a sophomore from England who did not play last season ... The 6-10 Spears had been ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the nation by ESPN for next season before reclassifying to join the Longhorns this year ... Freshman shooting guard Bo Ogden's father Chris was team captain of the Longhorns' 2003 Final Four squad and is now the program's general manager.

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