Svitolina withdraws from Cincinnati Open with right ankle injury

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Elina Svitolina has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open ahead of a third-round match because of a right ankle injury sustained in Toronto.

“Unfortunately, I tried my best to recover, but I didn’t recover as (quickly) to get ready for my next round,” Svitolina said Tuesday. "I’ve been advised by the doctors to take a little bit of time to rest and recover completely. I was looking forward to playing here. Had a great match here two nights ago. Very sad to pull out (of) this round.”

Svitolina, who is ranked No. 9, was scheduled to face Xiyu Wang on Tuesday. Wang will advance to the fourth round, where she'll face American Madison Keys on Wednesday.

During the second set of her second-round comeback win against Tereza Valentova on Sunday, Svitolina took a medical timeout to have her right ankle checked but recovered to save seven match points to win the set.

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