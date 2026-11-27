An astonishing late-season collapse by the Swedish league’s unheralded long-time leader has taken the title race to the final weekend — and left a team controversially part-owned by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in pole position to win the trophy.

With one round left, Hammarby and Sirius — clubs with just one Swedish top-flight crown between them — are tied for points at the top and facing away matches to determine who will be champion.

Hammarby, based in Stockholm and known for having one of the most vocal fanbases in Sweden, has a superior goal difference of 15 and travels to sixth-place Västerås knowing a victory will seal a second ever league title, after 2001.

Sirius, a team from the city of Uppsala just north of the capital, visits 10th-place IFK Gothenburg and needs to better the result of Hammarby to become Swedish champion for the first time in its 119-year history.

Only 13 of those years have been spent in the top division, and this is the closest Sirius has ever come to the title. A year after tiny Mjällby won the Swedish title , it would be another heartwarming underdog story in the Swedish league, Allsvenskan.

That makes Sirius’ meltdown all the more painful.

Sirius had a huge lead — then sold its top scorer

At the halfway point of the 30-round season, Sirius held a 14-point lead and was proving unstoppable, fueled by the goalscoring exploits of Scottish striker Robbie Ure .

Then came the turning point of the season: Ure completed a move to Spanish team Sevilla and it derailed Sirius, which drew a match played the day before his departure — Ure didn’t feature in it — and then lost the next three games after that.

The chasing pack was given renewed hope and Hammarby was the club to take full advantage. Many fans give credit to the coaching of Henrik Rydstrom, who was hired in June — a month after being fired by Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer — and has led the team to 11 wins in his 14 games in charge, including a crucial one over Sirius on Oct. 29 that set up a thrilling title climax.

“I've come home and told my fiancée the league's over probably five or six times this season, but now somehow we're on top," Marcus Beckford, president of Bajen Fans — a Hammarby supporters’ organization, told The Associated Press.

“It feels like someone's forgotten to count all the points.”

Zlatan’s contentious role at Hammarby

Among the people who’ll be cheering on Hammarby on Sunday will be Ibrahimovic, who in 2019 acquired nearly 25% of the club in the former Sweden star's first foray into soccer ownership.

That, and his subsequent remarks that he wanted to make Hammarby the “best in Scandinavia,” drew anger and accusations of “betrayal” from fans of his boyhood club, Malmo — the most decorated team in Sweden and a rival of Hammarby.

A month before he took up that minority investment, a statue of Ibrahimovic was unveiled to much fanfare outside Malmo’s stadium, in honor of a local hero. Soon after, the statue was vandalized by unhappy Malmo supporters, removed, and never returned. It is currently in storage in a secret location.

This would be Hammarby’s first trophy in the seven years since Ibrahimovic – who has retired as a player and has recently been an adviser to the ownership of AC Milan – became a co-owner, even if his involvement has been minimal given Sweden's 51% rule that ensures power is in the hands of clubs' members.

Beckford said Ibrahimovic would deserve “slim-to-zero credit” if Hammarby was to win the title.

“Even him, with his ego, he wouldn’t even claim that,” Beckford said. “From what I understand talking to the board and talking to people in the club, he’s not been very involved at all.”

Djurgarden fans root against own team

The title race took a bizarre twist last weekend when Sirius claimed a 1-0 win over third-place Djurgarden, whose improbable title chances came to an end.

That didn’t seem to concern the fans of Djurgarden, another Stockholm-based team and a big rival of Hammarby. They cheered when Sirius scored its goal and also when a player from their own team — Kristian Lien — missed a penalty in the match.

Djurgarden’s players didn’t thank their fans after the final whistle, with midfielder Bo Hegland describing their reactions as “a bit strange.”

“They are used to having us behind them,” Beckford said of Hammarby's rivals, "as the team to laugh about. And now, all of a sudden, we're ahead.

“If we do win, they’ll never hear the end of it. We’re known for being loud, the annoying kid in the room. So I think it’s going to be a hard time for other teams.”

See AP’s full soccer coverage here