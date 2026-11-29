GENEVA (AP) — Voters appeared on track to ease Switzerland's strict rules on the export of weaponry, early results showed, in a contest that shaped up as a test of the country's vaunted neutrality .

The federal government and other backers have argued that the legal reform is needed to strengthen Switzerland’s defense industry and military. Critics countered that passage could make it easier for extremists and lawless states to get their hands on Swiss weaponry.

Balloting wrapped up Sunday on the issue — one of several up for consideration nationwide. With counting over in 16 of Switzerland's 26 cantons, or regions, official results showed nearly 56% of voters in favor of the reform.

Public broadcaster SRF projected that final results, expected later Sunday, would show victory for the proposal.

The vote is part of Switzerland's distinctive form of democracy that gives the public a direct say in policy-making four times a year. Other issues on national ballots Sunday involved taxes for married couples, financing of pensions and a ban on loud fireworks.

The war in Ukraine has prompted Swiss government officials to grapple with their country’s longtime conception of neutrality, which is enshrined in the constitution and prohibits exporting weaponry to active war zones.

The proposed easing would apply to 36 countries — mostly European and Western countries — considered to have similar export controls to those in Switzerland. Direct arms deliveries to countries at war like Ukraine would remain prohibited.

Parliament for years has sought to soften restrictions on exports of Swiss military equipment, arguing that allowing the exports helps keep Switzerland's defense industry competitive and ultimately helps the country defend itself.

The government has argued that some 80 percent of Swiss military exports go to other European countries.

Currently, countries that receive Swiss military equipment must agree not to transfer such weapons and other war materiel to conflict zones. Under the proposal, such sign-offs would no longer be required.

The government could also allow deliveries of weaponry to a “partner state” — any of those 36 countries — if it is involved in an armed conflict, as long as such exports conform with Switzerland's foreign and security interests.

A report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute released earlier this year ranked Switzerland as 20th among the world's top arms suppliers — behind Denmark and ahead of Ukraine — over the past five years. The United States ranked No. 1, with a 42% share of global arms exports in the period from 2021 to 2025.