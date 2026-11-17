Tim Polasek has a good feel for how to manage a college football team that has its sights set on making a playoff run.

He did it repeatedly as an assistant and as a head coach at North Dakota State in the days of its Football Championship Subdivision dominance, and he looks forward to doing it again when and if the Bison play in the 24-team College Football Playoff.

The CFP will mirror the FCS postseason structure when expansion to 24 teams comes in 2027. Part of the reason the Bison moved to the Bowl Subdivision this year was so they could chase the Group of Six automatic bid and the financial rewards that go with it as a member of the Mountain West Conference.

Losses to UNLV and New Mexico scuttled NDSU's bid to earn the G6 bid for the final 12-team playoff, but the proud program expects to be in contention year in and year out.

A long, long season

The biggest consideration for teams aspiring to make the playoff is how to supervise the players' workload for a season that could stretch deep into January and last 16 or 17 games. It was paramount for teams in the 12-team playoff and will become more so as the playoff field doubles as the FBS continues settling into its 105-man roster limit.

Polasek said that cap will be one of the most challenging issues facing coaches in the 24-team playoff era and that it should be reconsidered to keep the on-field product from suffering.

“How do you get the kids’ bodies in position to go for 20 weeks, including fall camp?" Polasek said.

NDSU coaches have been addressing that question for years. The Bison made the FCS playoffs every season from 2010-25 and won a record 10 national championships. Polasek was on staff for eight of those 16 seasons and for five of the titles, including the last one in 2024, his first season as head coach.

NDSU's FCS playoff runs went three or four games deep all but one of the seasons with Polasek on staff; three stretched to 15 games and two to 16.

“How we attack this thing, not with an ax but with a scapel, is going to be important,” Polasek said. “The strength coach and head coach have to be on the same page as far as what it takes to get our guys ready to compete for a much longer run than it’s been. Take 20 years ago, a team that played in the Fiesta Bowl or one of the big bowls. Imagine doing that three weeks in a row on five or six days of preparation.”

Sports science has advanced greatly in the last decade, and devices that monitor players during practices and workouts will be increasingly valuable for playoff-minded teams during the ebb and flow of the regular season.

“There’s a natural tapering that happens throughout a season for one just to stay healthy, but overall what you do week to week is really important on how you get into that playoff if you expect to win the national championship,” said Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers, who coached South Dakota State to the FCS national championship in 2023.

Using the calendar wisely

Polasek said the revised football calendar that starts in 2027 will require coaches to determine the best use for allowable practice days. The tradition of carving out 15 spring practices over about a month will be replaced by spring and summer organized team activity periods totaling 21 days over seven weeks, with neither session covering more than five weeks.

Schools must designate at least nine weeks between Jan. 1 and the start of preseason camp with no required athletic activities. Preseason practice will be shortened from 25 to 21 practices.

“It’s going to be really interesting how people choose to handle the offseason,” Polasek said. “Our emphasis was on the weight room, the development of the kid and the person. We always took a pretty big step away from football in February and March for sure.”

Polasek said Craig Bohl, who coached the Bison from 2003-13, designed the program's year-round calendar with an eye toward keeping players as strong as possible, physically and mentally, through the playoffs. Succeeding coaches Chris Kleiman, Matt Entz and Polasek have followed suit.

“Everybody’s trying to do these OTA days in February and March, walkthrough on top of walkthrough and all this extra football, right?” Polasek said. “What we did in that era of Chris Klieman and Craig Bohl, we leveraged all those extra practices for those three, four sometimes upward of five playoff weeks. There was a two- or three-week window before the national title game. I’d be the first to tell you one of the things that doesn’t get written enough was how North Dakota State took advantage of the extra time, which cultivated development.”

AP freelance writer Rob Gray contributed from Ames, Iowa.

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