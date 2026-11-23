TACHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Alexandre Deitos has a grim job: identifying the dead. A criminal forensic investigator with Brazil’s federal police, he has helped put names to corpses mangled in plane crashes and crushed beneath collapsed buildings.

But he had never worked on a case like this: Fishermen in early 2024 had found a boat off the Brazilian coast containing eight emaciated bodies. A ninth floated nearby. It had drifted across the Atlantic after attempting to carry dozens of migrants from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands , one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes.

After Deitos and his colleagues struggled to get responses from authorities in Africa, they turned to an unexpected place for a hand: “Would you help us?” Deitos asked me.

As an Associated Press reporter, I had written about such “ghost boats.” I had already been in touch with Brazilian police for a story about this particular tragedy and shared with them my previous coverage.

Here are some key takeaways from our two-year investigation that took us back across the Atlantic to collect DNA samples from those who suspected their loved ones had died on the journey:

Missing migrants remain a global crisis

The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration estimates that at least 86,000 migrants have gone missing or died on land and sea journeys since it began tracking the problem in 2014. The group has called the crisis “one of the great political failures of modern times.”

The boat that ended up in Brazil had attempted to transit one of the world’s deadliest migration routes. Because of the Atlantic's vastness, no one knows how many people have been lost. The U.N. migration agency has counted more than 6,500 deaths on this route since 2020. Spanish rights group Walking Borders says it has documented nearly 26,000 deaths on the route.

There is no international database for missing migrants. The few initiatives that look for them are often slow or out of reach for many families, according to experts. Such cases require cross-border cooperation, which can be difficult due to lack of resources, expertise or political will.

In Africa, the lack of closure has big consequences

After two years and hundreds of phone calls, we went to Mauritania in June to meet families and take DNA samples to confirm whose bodies were found on the boat.

“Each person has the right to be identified,” Deitos said. “And each family has the right to receive the body of their loved one,” regardless of where they may be from.

Despite the risky journey, many people across West Africa believe they have no better option. They say their lives might never improve if they stay home, where jobs are few, climate change hits hard and extremist violence in some countries is on the rise.

Thousands of relatives of missing migrants, especially wives, are left in limbo. On top of the emotional distress, the legal and economic consequences can be huge, Deitos said. Some can’t marry again, inherit their husband’s property, access bank accounts or receive social benefits.

Kadiatou Gassama, for example, knew her husband, Souleimane, had been on the boat. But without a death certificate, she faces trouble registering her children for school exams or obtaining her residency papers.

As identifications are made, there is pain and relief

There was a surprise identification when Kouna Cissé, who had traveled from neighboring Mali, recognized an X-ray done in Brazil of the broken ankle of one of the bodies. Cissé shared a photo of an X-ray that had been taken years earlier of his son's foot. They looked the same. Deitos told Cissé that experts in Brazil would need to confirm the match.

But Cissé didn’t need an official analysis. He knew.

“It’s painful,” he said. “But for nearly three years now, I didn’t have the certainty of my son’s death.”

“When I go to bed tonight,” he added, "I will sleep better.”

Another father had a final look at his son Hademou Sokhona, who had filmed himself on the boat as its occupants drifted to their deaths. The footage was retrieved from a mobile phone found with the bodies. Sokhona, exhausted, stares into the camera and doesn’t say a word.

Deitos provided the father, Boubou Sokhona, with a screenshot of the video. The father stared into his son's eyes.

“Peace be upon their souls,” the father said.

The DNA results are shared with families

After 12 days in Mauritania, Deitos flew to Brazil with the DNA samples of 85 people in his suitcase. The results came back in mid-October.

Of the nine migrants whose bodies were found with the boat, six were identified, a much higher number than Deitos had expected.

He confirmed the deaths in video calls.

Kadiatou, the widow, leaned back and covered her face with her hands. “Alhamdullilah," she wept. “Alhamdullilah.” Thank God.

Her long frustration with her husband’s risky decision to board the boat had been put in a different light. He had risked it all for her and their children.

“Thank you for clarifying that my warrior did everything,” she said. “He went until the end.”

One family after another expressed gratitude to Deitos. Someone had cared about them, their sons, their husbands, their brothers. The anguish of not knowing their fate was over.

“You keep asking me why I do this,” he told me after one such call. “This is why. This is exactly why.”

___ The Associated Press receives financial support for global health and development coverage in Africa from the Gates Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org .