PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — The Trump administration has taken a major step forward this year in promoting deep-sea mining by scheduling a series of auctions of the U.S. seafloor. The first waters it is targeting are some of the most pristine areas of the Pacific Ocean near American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands, two U.S. territories thousands of miles from where decisions for their islands are being made.

Here are takeaways from the AP’s reporting on the auctions:

Does this mean commercial deep-sea mining is starting?

Not yet. But if the auctions go forward, companies will vie for 20-year leases granting them the exclusive right to mine commercially if approved in further environmental reviews.

“A lease sale is not a mandate to mine. Any future extraction would require additional environmental review and regulatory approvals, informed by engagement with local communities,” Taylor Rogers, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement to The Associated Press.

In granting a lease, the U.S. would join a handful of countries that have allowed companies to start exploring their waters for deep-sea minerals. Most mining techniques involve deploying underwater vehicles thousands of feet deep to vacuum up rocks and sediment from the ocean floor. Under most proposals, those rocks are filtered and returned to a mining ship, with unwanted debris released back into the ocean.

“It’s cold comfort,” said Zeno Camacho Deleon Guerrero Jr., a resident of the Northern Mariana Islands and a board member of the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, a nonprofit focused on protecting the region’s environment and people. “Once you find what you want, you’re going to get it. You’re going to start mining.”

If a lease is granted, it will be difficult to undo under a different administration, said former Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Elizabeth Klein. The government would have to justify the cancellation at a hearing and face potential litigation.

What’s at stake for local communities?

“We would be giving up a piece of ourselves that we cannot get back,” said Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, a resident of American Samoa . The environmental group she founded, Finafinau, takes its name from the Samoan word for resilience.

Deep-sea mining goes against everything Suluai-Mahuka stands for, she said, and against the Samoan way of life that revolves around the ocean — whether it’s diving among corals, swimming and relaxing, fishing for local delicacies, or the commercial tuna industry that sustains the local economy.

In Samoan legend, the world began as only the heavens and the ocean. “The ocean is life. It’s sacred to us,” said Malouamaua Tuiolosega, a representative of an ancient governing council in the territory’s eastern islands of Manu’a.

In the Northern Marianas , Cecilio Raiukiulipiy worries that deep-sea mining threatens another tradition — navigation by the sea and stars. Several times per year, his voyages take him across the Mariana Trench, adjacent to where the Trump administration could green-light seabed mining.

On the western side of the trench, he said, the water is colder and the waves churn like a washing machine. It’s an area home to “all kinds of whales,” and where seafood come to spawn, he said.

“Those are indicators that we are on the right course,” he said. Known as seamarks, or living waypoints, they are derived from a deep-seated knowledge of the seaways in his part of the world.

How would deep-sea mining benefit the territories?

The territories of American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands face economic challenges and a diaspora that is slowly shrinking their populations of 50,000 people.

Some supporters believe deep-sea mining could be an important income stream for American Samoa if it were to become an industry hub.

“If we don’t look for some kind of manufacturing process, something that people will buy, we’re going to be destitute. We’re going to be broke,” said John Wasko, executive director of the American Samoa Economic Development Council, a group promoting industry on the islands.

Suluai-Mahuka and others don’t buy the promises of jobs and investments.

Although the Marine Minerals Administration will ask companies to “make every reasonable effort” to hire employees from the territories and support “community well-being,” the regulations don’t include any binding requirements or numeric targets.

There is also no guarantee of economic gains. While the federal government will collect the winning bid amount, along with regular rent payments and company royalties over the life of the lease, there are no mandates for the government to share earnings from deep-sea mining with local territories or states. That’s different from offshore oil and gas drilling, where Gulf states receive 37.5% of revenue.

How have the local governments of the territories responded?

American Samoa’s leadership opposed deep-sea mining when word of company interest started reaching its shores. In 2024, the territory issued a moratorium on deep-sea mining in the waters it controls, which extend from shore out to 3 nautical miles (5.5 kms). But the territory has little say over the activities that take place in federal waters beyond that line.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Marine Minerals Administration said it has carefully considered feedback from the governor of American Samoa, and will incorporate it into the lease and post-lease actions “to the maximum extent practicable,” including sharing the locations of deep-sea mining ships, coordinating with fishing vessels, and reviewing any impacts to fish habitat.

The governor of American Samoa now welcomes the auction, according to a Monday statement.

The Northern Marianas government initially reacted with a measured tone. Both Gov. David M. Apatang, an independent, and Kimberlyn King-Hinds, the Republican nonvoting congressional delegate, said they neither supported nor opposed deep-sea mining.

But after the federal government doubled the leasing area to include waters both east and west of the territory, Apatang opposed the auction, according to Henry Hofschneider, the governor’s chief of staff.

Wieffering reported from Washington, D.C.

Follow Annika Hammerschlag on Instagram: @ahammergram .

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