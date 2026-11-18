NEW YORK (AP) — Target said Wednesday that a revitalized product selection, expanded same-day deliveries and strategic price reductions contributed to a third straight quarter of comparable sales gains in stores and online.

Sales made through digital channels operating for at least 12 months increased 9.8% from the same quarter last year, while comparable sales at established stores rose 4.6%. The three-month period that ended Oct. 31 overlapped with back-to-school shopping season.

Target reported growth in a majority of its six core merchandise categories, led by the assortment of electronics, gaming equipment, sporting goods, toys, trading cards and collectibles the company calls “Fun 101.” It also cited higher sales of beauty products, food and beverages.

But Target CEO Michael Fiddelke , a 20-year company veteran who became chief executive in February, told reporters this week that the sales momentum was not limited to certain categories or based on any one initiative. He said Target has seen business pick up across its markets among shoppers of all incomes.

“It’s the cumulative impact of changes across our business that is driving this guest preference for Target,” Fiddelke said.

Based on its quarterly results, Target Corp. raised its annual outlook for sales and earnings. The company, which has its headquarters in Minneapolis, said November net sales so far are in line with the full-year outlook.

Together, comparable store and digital sales in August, September and October increased 5.6% compared to the year-ago period, when Target recorded a 2.7% decline. The retailer also reported a 5.6% gain in the first quarter and a 3.8% uptick in the second quarter of this year.

In March, Fiddelke unveiled a multibillion dollar investment plan aimed at reversing a post-pandemic sales slump. The overhaul included a focus on stocking products and brands that would help restore Target's reputation as a place to go for affordable yet stylish items.

Target launched a new Target Beauty Studio concept in more than 600 locations in September. The new area, which features upscale beauty products and staff trained to offer advice, partly replaced the Ulta shops that were in some stores before Target and Ulta Beauty ended their partnership in August.

Company executives said work to improve the offerings in Target's clothing and home goods departments was ongoing.

With U.S. consumers expressing concerns about the U.S. economy and their own finances, Target also has promoted price reductions this year, including cuts on nearly 2,000 additional items during the third quarter.

The company said most of the new items it has for the holiday shopping season cost $20 or less, including thousands priced at $5 and under.

Target is one of the first big retailers to report third-quarter earnings. The results could give industry analysts and economists another read on how U.S. consumers responded to ongoing inflation pressure before the end-of-year holidays.

Target said it earned $1.21 billion, or $2.65 per share, including a 50-cent benefit from a government tariff refund. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported $689 million, or $1.51 per share.

Net sales rose 7.1% to $27.07 billion compared to $25.27 billion in the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting $2.08 per share on net sales of $26.5 billion, according to FactSet.

Target now expects net sales for the full year to be up roughly 6%, one percentage point higher than the guidance it gave in August.

The company projected full-year earnings per share of $10.65 to $11.40. That includes a $2.14 tariff refund benefit. In August, the company expected earnings of $9.90 to $10.90 per share.

Analysts were projecting profits of $10.25 per share on sales of $110.27 billion.