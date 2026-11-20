HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Chris Braswell was carted off with a right knee injury after being injured on the opening kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Braswell went down while blocking on the opening kickoff and Texans personnel quickly rushed out to him. Players surrounded him while an air cast was placed on his right leg and he was helped onto a cart.

He had his head in his hands and a towel covering his face as he was driven off the field.

The defensive end was elevated from Houston's practice squad before the game. He was drafted in the second round from Alabama in 2024 by Tampa Bay. He played in every game for the Buccaneers in 2024 and 2025 before being released at the end of training camp this season.

He has spent most of this season on the practice squad and Thursday's game was his first this year.

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