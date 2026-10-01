Texans host the Cowboys seeking their first win after an 0-3 start

HOUSTON (AP) — After a second straight 0-3 start to the season, any win would be huge for the Houston Texans.

But getting that elusive first win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday would certainly mean a little something extra.

“We know how big this game is and how much it means to our fans here in the city of Houston,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We have to play well to give our fans what they’ve been searching for and that’s that first win and I’m excited.”

These teams don’t play very often, with Sunday being just the eighth all-time meeting, making these rare matchups a big deal in the state.

The Cowboys lead the series 4-3, but Houston has won two of the past three meetings, including a 34-10 victory in Arlington, Texas, in the most recent matchup in 2024. And diehard Texans fans still fondly remember when Houston got its first-ever win as a franchise with a 19-10 triumph over Dallas in 2002.

Now in their 25th season, Sunday’s game will be an anniversary celebration featuring a halftime ceremony honoring Texans greats including Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, J.J. Watt, Arian Foster, DeAndre Hopkins, Brian Cushing and Billy Miller along with former coach Gary Kubiak.

Houston defensive end Will Anderson is trying to stay focused this week despite all the hoopla surrounding the game.

“The biggest thing (is) how much more can we focus in on just doing your job and just being where you’re supposed to be and doing what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “Then when we get to the game, we can worry about the rivalry in Texas and stuff like that.”

While the Texans are one of five winless NFL teams this season, the Cowboys year hasn’t gone much better. Dallas is 1-2 after a 34-31 loss to Baltimore on a last-second field goal last week.

It’s a game that led to owner Jerry Jones saying he believes errors in game management by his coaching staff in the final seconds cost his team the win.

Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer knows better than to underestimate the Texans despite another awful start.

“We know that we want to focus on us, but clearly when you watch them play, they’re not a 0-3 team,” he said. “Their record says they’re 0-3, but hard pressed to find a better defense than this front.”

Need to know

Dallas (1-2) at Houston (0-3)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

Latest odds: Texans by 3

Against the spread: Cowboys 2-1; Texans 0-3

Last week: Cowboys lost to the Ravens 34-31; Texans lost to the Colts 19-17.

Last meeting: Texans beat the Cowboys 34-10 on Nov. 18, 2024.

Series record: Cowboys lead 4-3.

Matchup to watch

The Cowboys have struggled under 34-year-old first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Dallas ranks 30th in the NFL by allowing 387 yards a game and is dealing with mounting injuries in the secondary.

The unit will be tested this week with the expected return of star receiver Nico Collins, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. Quarterback C.J. Stroud ranks seventh in the NFL by averaging 264.7 yards passing a game but has thrown just three touchdown passes and will get a boost if Collins is back. Stroud hasn’t thrown an interception this season and hasn’t been picked off in six straight home games.

The Cowboys acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in a trade with the Steelers on Thursday to help address their secondary issues. But he has been inactive in each game this season while upset about his contract situation and dealing with a back issue so it would seem unlikely that he’d play this week just days after arriving.

Stats and stuff

— The Texans went 12-2 after last year’s 0-3 start to become the first team in NFL history to reach the playoffs twice after losing the first three games. Only the 1992 Chargers rebounded from a 0-4 start to make the playoffs.

— Dallas QB Dak Prescott threw his 250th career TD pass last week to become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 250 touchdown passes and at least 30 rushing TDs.

— Houston DE Will Anderson had 2 ½ sacks, three tackles for loss, his fifth career forced fumble and fourth career fumble recovery last week. He’s second in the NFL with seven tackles for loss and his four sacks are tied for second in the league.

— Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb had seven receptions for 112 yards last week for his 29th career 100-yard game. Lamb ranks fourth in the NFL with 309 yards receiving this season and has had at least 110 yards receiving in the past two games.

— Houston DE Danielle Hunter forced the 16th fumble of his career last week. He has 21 ½ sacks and 25 tackles for loss in 19 home games since joining the Texans in 2024. He had two sacks and three tackles for loss in his previous game against Dallas.

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

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