Texas A&M shuts out The Citadel 41-0 behind Jamarion Morrow’s 3 TDs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M scored touchdowns on all four of its drives in the first half, including three on the ground by running back Jamarion Morrow, and the Aggies shut out The Citadel 41-0 on Saturday.

Morrow entered the game with a lone rushing touchdown over the first half of the season, but collected three scores totaling six yards in the first two quarters. A&M (4-3), in a brief reprieve from league play, rebounded from a 27-6 setback at No. 13 Missouri, while The Citadel (2-5) has dropped four of its last five games.

With the Aggies leading comfortably 28-0 at halftime on Saturday, A&M coach Mike Elko turned to backup quarterbacks Brady Hart and Helaman Casuga over the final two quarters. The Aggies added two field goals, a punt and a touchdown pass from Hart to Aaron Gregory in the second half.

A&M starting quarterback Marcel Reed finished 8-of-13 passing for 130 yards with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Gregory during the first two quarters, and the Aggies primarily kept to the ground against their overwhelmed opponent.

The Bulldogs finished with 183 total yards, including 140 on the ground. It's the second shutout for A&M this season (50-0 over Missouri State in the opener). The Aggies have at least two shutouts in the same season for the first time since 1993.

A&M’s KJ Edwards led all rushers with 116 yards, while Gregory collected two touchdown receptions and had a game-high 94 yards receiving.

The takeaway

The Citadel provided the perfect tonic for Texas A&M that has lost three of its first four Southeastern Conference games. The Aggies play their next two league games on the road, and Saturday’s glorified scrimmage helped A&M’s struggling offense get back on track against a subpar opponent.

Up next

The Citadel: Hosts Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Texas A&M: At No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.

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