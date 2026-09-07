Texas says 5th year OL Cole Hutson currently ineligible and appealing to NCAA to return to field

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas offensive lineman Cole Hutson, a fifth-year player who returned to the team after tryouts with multiple NFL teams, is still waiting for the NCAA to clear him as eligible to play, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Hutson won a Texas court ruling to allow him to return to the Longhorns and he began practice on Aug. 7. He was listed on the roster for the opening game against Texas State but was not on the depth chart and did not play in Texas' 59-7 win .

The No. 5 Longhorns host No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday. Sarkisian said Hutson is working through an “appeals process” with the NCAA seeking to return, but did not provide details.

The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hutson sued the NCAA in Texas state court in July for an extra year of college eligibility after the NCAA announced a new plan for athletes to have five years once they enter college.

Hutson played in 48 games with 23 starts at three different positions in his career. He was undrafted after last season and did not earn a pro contract after participating in minicamps with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

Sarkisian said he believes Hutson’s case differs from other players trying to return to college from the NFL because he never signed a pro contract.

“We’ll leave it up to the NCAA and then we’ll leave it up to the SEC to determine if he’s eligible to play for us or not,” Sarkisian said.

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