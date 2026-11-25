Things to watch during the final week of the Big 12 Conference regular season:

Game of the week

TCU (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) at No. 9 Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1, No. 11 CFP), Thursday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

With a win on Thanksgiving night, defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech would become the first team since 2020 to make the league's championship game in back-to-back seasons. The Red Raiders have a four-game winning streak since a loss at Cincinnati . A loss wouldn't eliminate them, but they would then need Cincinnati to win at No. 11 BYU on Saturday.

Texas Tech has won a school-record 14 home games in a row, and averaged 47 points its last three conference games at home.

J'Koby Williams has four consecutive 100-yard rushing games for the Red Raiders. They have averaged 252.3 yards rushing in that stretch, coinciding with dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos becoming their starter.

TCU is playing its first game since coach Sonny Dykes was fired , four years after the Frogs made the College Football Playoff championship game in his first season.

The undercard

Cincinnati (6-5, 3-5) at No. 11 BYU (9-2, 6-2, No. 10 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CT (FOX)

The Cougars, who lost to Texas Tech in last year's Big 12 championship game, will know long before they kick off their home finale if they have a chance to get back into the title game for a Holy War rematch with instate rival Utah, which beat them 28-20 on Nov. 7. BYU can clinch a third consecutive 10-win season for the fourth time in school history, and the first since 2006-09.

West Virginia (5-6, 2-6) at No. 2 Utah (11-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP), Friday, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

While waiting to find out its Big 12 championship game opponent, Utah goes into its regular-season home finale with a 17-game overall winning streak and 13 consecutive wins in conference games. Both are the longest active FBS streaks.

Impact players

— Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb became the first player in school history with 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the same game, last week against Colorado . The Stanford transfer is fifth in the Big 12 at 99.7 yards per game, and had a career-high 173 against Texas Tech.

— Utah dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier is the first Big 12 player ever with two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in three consecutive games.

Some long rivalries

Arizona State (6-5, 4-4) and No. 16 Arizona (8-3, 5-3, No. 16 CFP) play their Territorial Cup game for the 100th time on Saturday. The nation’s oldest rivalry trophy game was first played in 1899. The Wildcats won three of the last four, and lead the series 52-46-1.

Kansas State (4-7, 1-7) and Iowa State (5-6, 3-5) meet in the Farmageddon game for the 110th consecutive season, the sixth-longest active FBS rivalry.

Inside the numbers

After losses to BYU and Texas Tech, Baylor (6-5, 4-4) is at No. 17 Houston to play its third consecutive Top 25 opponent. The Bears played three AP-ranked teams in a row five previous times, and won only one of those 15 games. ... The Big 12 has the national leaders for passing yards (Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker at 3,533) and rushing yards (Iowa State's Aiden Flora at 1,506) ... The 10 lead changes in the final two minutes of regulation in conference games this year are the most among FBS leagues. ... The Big 12 has already matched a single-season record with 10 bowl-eligible teams. TCU, West Virginia and Iowa State could still join that list.

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