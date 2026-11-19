AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas built a bullish College Football Playoff resume with five wins over ranked opponents, the most in the nation so far this season.

Next up for the No. 8 Longhorns : unranked old rival Arkansas. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian sent a warning to his team that a slipup against the Razorbacks could spoil the momentum of the last month and buzz after last week's frenzied win at LSU .

“We’re in a really dangerous spot,” Sarkisian said. "My back is sore from all the people patting me on it. And the players are no different.”

A 4-0 start vaulted Texas to No. 1 before the Longhorns (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 CFP) lost consecutive games to Oklahoma and Florida. They turned that slump around with the current four-game win streak that includes three victories over ranked opponents, the last two on the road.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning said the players remember the midseason pitfalls and pratfalls and are determined to avoid any more.

“We’re the biggest example of anybody can beat anybody," Manning said.

Texas isn't just looking at the playoffs. Sarkisian said the Longhorns also hope to play in what will likely be the final Southeastern Conference championship game.

Texas and Arkansas (4-6, 2-5) share an intense history dating back to their days in the old Southwest Conference. The improving Razorbacks would love to upend Texas' season. Arkansas thumped then-No. 17 South Carolina 34-6 last week to get Texas' attention.

First-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said Razorbacks fans gave him an earful about the rivalry as soon as he stepped on campus.

“When I got here people talked about their feeling toward Texas. I won't share them publicly because they would be edited,” Satterfield said. “I understand what this game means to a lot of people. I've heard the stories.”

Manning to join Texas celebrations for senior players

Depending on Texas' playoff chances, Saturday could be his last game at home.

Manning is a fourth-year player and said this week he will join Saturday's pregame ceremony to honor Longhorns seniors. But he didn't say if he will return to Texas next season. Other options would be to transfer or turn pro.

The grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and nephew of Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli Manning is 20-5 as a starter. His rollercoaster career has ranged from Heisman Trophy predictions to withering criticism.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a person and a player,” Manning said. “I’ve enjoyed my time, but I’m just focused on this week, winning this week. I’m not really thinking about the future right now.”

Another senior being honored is Sarkisian's son Brady, a walk-on linebacker who has one career tackle.

“I’m wearing the coach hat and the dad hat at the same time, but it’ll be a special moment,” Steve Sarkisian said.

Following the bouncing ball

Arkansas forced four turnovers last week against South Carolina.

Joker Johnson returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown. Manning threw three interceptions last week against LSU and now has 10 on the season.

The Texas defense did its part to get the ball back. Safety Jelani McDonald had three interceptions against the Tigers.

Longhorns waiting for Cam Coleman revival

Texas' biggest transfer signing still leads the team with seven touchdown receptions and averages nearly 18 yards per catch. There just hasn't been a lot of them over the last month.

Coleman has been battling a shoulder injury and has just six catches for 91 yards over the last four games. He didn't have a catch last week against LSU, the first time that's happened since his freshman season at Auburn in 2024.

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