MEXICO CITY (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Azteca on Sunday, they won’t just be playing a regular-season game across the border, they’ll be stepping into a market where their fanbase has exploded since they were last here in 2022.

While the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have historically led the way in popularity in Mexico, San Francisco has also had a big loyal following and it's the only franchise from that high-profile group to play regular-season games here. The game Sunday marks the 49ers third appearance in the Mexican capital, following games against the Arizona Cardinals in 2005 and 2022.

“They came as the visiting team in 2022, and before the game was even over, they were already telling us, ‘We want to come back next year as the home team,‘” said Arturo Olivé, managing director of NFL Mexico. “There was a pause due to the stadium renovations for the World Cup, and that patience paid off because the Niners never stopped pushing — they told us they wanted to return as soon as it was ready.”

Expanding the faithful south of the border

The 49ers are one of 10 NFL teams holding marketing rights in Mexico through the league’s Global Markets Program, which allows clubs to build brand awareness abroad via fan events and commercial partnerships.

“We are proud to call Mexico City a home away from home,” said Stephanie Rogers, chief marketing officer for the 49ers. “For us, the goal is to continue to build upon that long-term relationship with the faithful that call Mexico home, while also bringing the sport to a new generation.”

To cultivate that loyalty, the franchise runs elementary school flag football programs and regularly sends its mascot, cheerleaders and alumni to Mexico as ambassadors.

“They clearly recognize the gold mine they have in Mexico if they cultivate it properly and, frankly, they have cultivated it well and are doing things right,” Olivé added.

On Tuesday, former 49ers Dennis Brown and Donald Strickland visited Carlos Benítez Delorme, a public middle school in central Mexico City, to encourage students to play flag football.

“The team loves Mexico very much and has found ways to get closer to the fans and generate more sponsorships. We want to do even more, and there are great projects coming up,” said Isaac Alarcón, a Mexican offensive lineman on the 49ers’ practice squad.

A multigenerational surge

The team's strategy is driving digital and grassroots growth. According to Rogers, the 49ers have roughly 700,000 followers across their Spanish-language social media channels and expect to approach 1 million after Sunday’s game.

“We have a lot of statistics showing that the faithful down there are as avid as any, and we have been present in Mexico for many years,” Rogers said. “We have grown 1,000% in our fanbase in Mexico since 2022. It is pretty special, and we hope to see that kind of jump again.”

Local fan club President Germán Robles has seen that surge firsthand. When he founded the Mexico City chapter in 2014, 70 people attended the preseason kickoff meeting. This season, nearly 1,000 members showed up from his club alone.

Among them is 17-year-old high school student Odette Zuñiga, who has never seen the 49ers win a Super Bowl, yet cheers them on with her father every weekend.

“My fandom started when I began coming to the fan club with my dad. I started watching the games, and a love for the team’s colors was born,” Zuñiga said.

“It’s exciting. Last year, the cheerleaders came and I got to meet them up close, and sometimes when former players visit, we can take photos with them, too. Everything they do is really great,” added Zuñiga, whose local club partners directly with the franchise on year-round events.

For 43-year-old engineer and club member Nancy Romero, that outreach has created a unique community.

“What they are doing to grow the fanbase is a great strategy,” Romero said. “People of all ages gather here — kids, grandparents and people my age — and it really becomes a family.”

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