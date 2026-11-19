The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week for the first time since early October, reflecting a ramp-up in U.S. government bond yields amid signs that inflation is heating up.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. rose to 7.28% from 7.11% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the average rate was 6.26%.

The average rate eased in the four weeks heading into this week and hadn't increased since Oct. 8, when it hit 7.40%, its highest level in nearly three years.

Higher mortgage rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting homebuyers’ purchasing power at a time when affordability challenges continue to sideline many aspiring homeowners.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, often sought by borrowers refinancing a home loan, also rose this week. That average rate climbed to 6.66% from 6.45% last week. A year ago, it was at 5.54%.

Rates on home loans are influenced by inflation, Federal Reserve policy and bond-market investors’ expectations for the economy, among other factors. They generally follow the trajectory of the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.