The average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to 7.28% this week, ending a four-week slide
U.S. mortgage rates increased as bond yields rose; higher borrowing costs further limit homebuyer purchasing power
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The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week for the first time since early October, reflecting a ramp-up in U.S. government bond yields amid signs that inflation is heating up.
The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. rose to 7.28% from 7.11% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the average rate was 6.26%.
The average rate eased in the four weeks heading into this week and hadn't increased since Oct. 8, when it hit 7.40%, its highest level in nearly three years.
Higher mortgage rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting homebuyers’ purchasing power at a time when affordability challenges continue to sideline many aspiring homeowners.
Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, often sought by borrowers refinancing a home loan, also rose this week. That average rate climbed to 6.66% from 6.45% last week. A year ago, it was at 5.54%.
Rates on home loans are influenced by inflation, Federal Reserve policy and bond-market investors’ expectations for the economy, among other factors. They generally follow the trajectory of the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.
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