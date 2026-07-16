The British Open: How to watch, betting odds for golf's final major of 2026

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — The oldest championship in golf is now the last major of the year.

The British Open dates to 1860 and returns this year to Royal Birkdale, and it's already different from anything the world's best players have seen this year. The links course along the Lancashire coast of England is yellow and brown, the sure sign of a fast and firm test.

Scottie Scheffler is trying to become the first repeat winner of the British Open since Padraig Harrington won in 2007 and 2008 — the second one also was at Royal Birkdale. He also can become only the third player in the last 20 years to go three straight years winning a major.

There are favorites and there are inspirations, such as David Howard , the 27-year-old Irish amateur who didn't even expect to be alive at this stage in his career, much less playing in the Open. There's also West Point grad Marcus Plunkett .

Even though Royal Birkdale did not join the British Open rotation until 1954, this is the 11th time it has hosted golf's oldest major. And its roll call of champions rivals any other links course. All but one champion at Birkdale is either in the World Golf Hall of Fame or will be.

Here's what to know about the 154th edition of the British Open:

Who is leading the British Open?

Jackson Suber had never played in the British Open. He had never been to Europe until he arrived on Sunday, and his first taste of links golf was Monday. And then he shot a 65 in only his seventh round of a major and leads by one shot. The highlight was choking down on a 4-iron from 233 yards and hitting it to 6 feet for eagle.

Sungjae Im and Dan Brown were at 66, and the group of players at 67 ranged from Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young to M.J. Daffue and Pierceson Coody.

How can I watch the British Open?

This will be the 10th year for NBC Sports to be the lead broadcast network in the United States, and it will be wall-to-wall coverage . For Friday's round in Eastern Daylight Time, Peacock will carry The Open from 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., with USA Network taking over from 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. USA Network will broadcast it from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday, followed by NBC from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The final round will be an hour earlier. USA Network will start at 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., with NBC picking it up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How did Scottie Scheffler fare as the defending champion?

Not since Padraig Harrington in 2007-08 has there been a repeat winner in the British Open, and Scheffler is off to a satisfying start. He birdied four of the first six holes and was leading early, but then he went the final 12 holes without a birdie and shot 68.

Scheffler knows all that went wrong, including a bogey on the par-5 17th and a few missed putts. But the way he struck the ball left him confident about his chance.

Will Bryson DeChambeau see the weekend?

Bryson DeChambeau is among three players this year who have missed the cut in every major. That streak looks like it will end. DeChambeau was tied for the early lead until a bogey on the final hole gave him a 67. That leaves him in a tie for fourth and just two shots behind.

DeChambeau was slapping hands with spectators going to just about every tee box. But he kept one streak alive: He chose not to speak to the media for the fifth straight round dating to Friday at the Masters.

How did the local hopes fare?

Rory McIlroy is the most popular player in the UK and he had a rough start with a 72. McIlroy made six bogeys. He also missed three 4-foot putts in a four-hole stretch around the turn.

Dan Brown of England (66), Robert MacIntyre of Scotland (67) and Jordan Smith of England (68) did well for the UK. But the biggest stars for England are Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. Fleetwood birdied two of the last four holes for a 69. Fitzpatrick made only one birdie for 72. The disappointment was 45-year-old Justin Rose. He shot a 75.

How much does experience play a factor?

Based on the results of the first day, not much. Five of the leading 12 players are making their first appearance in the British Open. That starts with Suber and his 65. The group at 67 includes Daffue, Coody, Alex Smalley and Ryan Gerard, who already has won on the PGA Tour.

Also at 67 was two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Francesco Molinari, who won the Open at Carnoustie in 2018. Worth nothing? It was warm, yellow, fast and fiery that year.

Who are the favorites?

Scheffler started at +750 according to the BetMGM Sportsbook, and after one round of 68 his odds have improved to +500. He is followed by Cameron Young and Robert MacIntyre at +1200. They both shot 67. Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa are at +1400, while Tommy Fleetwood checks in at +1600.

Who’s worth rooting for?

Look no further than David Howard, an Irish amateur who came through qualifying to get into his first major. A trained mechanic, Howard was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis — a rare condition for which there is no cure — when he was 7. It’s only because of recent medical advances that the life expectancy for those with the disease is longer than their mid-20s. He shot 74.

Marcus Plunkett is a West Point grad and was a captain in the Army when he got the golf bug. Instead of staying in the Army, he chose to pursue golf again. He shot 72 in his Open debut.

What’s at stake?

The winner is introduced as the “Champion Golfer of the Year” and receives the silver claret jug, the oldest trophy in golf. Scheffler had to officially return the claret jug to the R&A on Tuesday. The winner is exempt to the British Open through his 55th birthday, and he is exempt into the other three majors for the next five years.

What’s the forecast?

Bad weather can dog the British Open, but not this week. It has been warm and sunny all week and those should be the conditions the rest of the way with the forecast for temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) for Friday.

It gets slightly cooler over the weekend, but there should still be plenty of sun.

What happened last year?

Scottie Scheffler won by four shots in the British Open’s second visit to Royal Portrush in six years to capture his second major of 2025 — after the PGA Championship — and the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

What kind of history does Royal Birkdale have?

Royal Birkdale joined the British Open rotation in 1954, the last addition among courses in England. But it’s regarded as the best in England, and in 72 years this is the 11th time hosting the championship. But it’s not quite the same course as when Jordan Spieth won in 2017. The par-3 14th hole is gone. No. 14 is now a par 5 that used to be the 15th hole. And it’s followed by an entirely new par-3 15th that can play as long as 241 yards.

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