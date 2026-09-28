The Broncos keep finding ways to finish but the slow starts are stumping Sean Payton

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are adept at fantastic finishes. It's the sluggish starts that have them stumped.

“It gets back to your initial assessment of the game plan, how you want to begin a game, cleaning up the details," coach Sean Payton said Monday. "You can't throw them all in a first-half, slow-start bin. What you have to be able to look at is all right, what are the things that have kept us from early-down efficiency?

“You know, we're not splitting the atom here relative to trying to move the football more efficiently earlier in the games.”

Still, answers have been elusive.

The Broncos (2-1) rallied for a second straight week Sunday night, erasing a 16-0 halftime deficit in beating the Los Angeles Rams 30-26. That came one week after they bounced back from a seven-point halftime hole and a double-digit second-half deficit to surge past Jacksonville 20-13.

This marks the first time in team history the Broncos have posted back-to-back second-half comebacks from double-digit deficits, a testament to the moxie they've developed after a dozen cardiac comebacks and 11 one-score wins a year ago.

As far as the slow starts go, however, “we've got to get that corrected,” Payton said.

While thrilled to roar back against the likes of Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence in back-to-back weeks at home, they're also fully aware they're going to have to quit digging themselves into big holes if they aspire to reach their goals in 2026.

Bo Nix now has 11 fourth-quarter comebacks since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2024. That's the most by any QB in that timespan. The next step in his development is turning him from a fourth-quarter quarterback into a four-quarter QB.

“That’s the $6 million question, honestly," Payton said. "And I think that we’re trying to sort through this first quarter, meaning he’s — obviously the moments aren’t too big and he moves and escapes and makes plays and it leads us to that first part of the jigsaw, which is, we have to find a way to play better earlier. It’ll be something we’ll be frustrated about later if we can’t clean it up.”

Nix said it's not as though he feels like the team has to be down to turn things up.

“We’re completely capable of winning by a couple scores," Nix said, “but I think you also just have to remember you’re playing a really good football team in the Rams. We have a really good schedule, so it may come down to the last few seconds on a few. I think the more important thing is we’re winning these games when it comes down to it and we’re not losing. It’d be a lot worse if we were talking about being close, being close, being close and not being over the hump.”

Cornerback Riley Moss smiled at the thought of being just as good at starting out as the Broncos are at closing out.

“When we play a whole game,” Moss said, “it’ll be exciting.”

What’s working

Payton's halftime speeches and adjustments.

What needs help

Kickstarting the offense after kickoff.

Stock up

Talanoa Hufanga, who became just the fifth safety in NFL history to record at least a sack and two interceptions, with one being a pick-6, in a single game. Hufanga, who also broke up three passes, joined Charles Woodson (2009), Aeneas Williams (2003), Reggie Tongue (2001) and Johnnie Johnson (1983) in that exclusive club.

Stock down

K Wil Lutz missed a 43-yard field goal try in drizzle that was sandwiched around two three-and-outs by the Broncos in the first half.

Injuries

WR/KR Marvin Mims Jr. missed the game because of a stubborn foot injury. Kolbe Katsis, an undrafted rookie out of Northern Arizona, stepped in for him and had 146 return yards, the most by a rookie making his Broncos debut in team history.

Key number

10 — consecutive wins by the Broncos over NFC opponents, the longest active winning streak against nonconference foes in the NFL.

Next steps

Getting off to a fast start might just be key Sunday when the Broncos visit the San Francisco 49ers in the first of two consecutive swings into California.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here