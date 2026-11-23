TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Thanks to the quirks of the NFL schedule, the Arizona Cardinals play in front of their home crowd in five of the season's final six games.

That feels more like a threat than good news for their beaten-down fan base.

The Cardinals (3-8) lost their third consecutive game on Sunday, falling on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 34-7 margin , and the most discouraging part of the beatdown is that it went exactly as expected.

Arizona was starting its fourth QB in four weeks — 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson — and had an obvious talent deficit at pretty much every position against one of the league's best teams. The Cardinals have a minus-132 point differential through 11 games, which is the worst in the NFL by 34 points.

Now the franchise gets five chances over the next seven weeks to snap its 11-game home losing streak, which is the longest in the franchise's 128-year existence and approaching the longest in NFL history. The Dallas Cowboys (1998-99) and St. Louis Rams (2008-10) both lost 14 in a row.

Coach Mike LaFleur acknowledged the team's struggles at home, saying it's one of many things that needs to change.

“We just need to start playing good football,” LaFleur said. “I get it and I respect the question. I don't know how else to say it other than I love these fans and want to do it for them.”

The Cardinals made a big coaching change on Monday, firing defensive coordinator Nick Rallis after 3 1/2 seasons in the role. Arizona has had one of the league's worst defenses in the NFL over the past two seasons, giving up nearly 30 points per game.

“I know that all capable bodies on this roster, there's more out there,” LaFleur said. “We've got to coach better, we've got to get these guys performing at the level that we know they're capable of. Because they want to — these guys are made of the right stuff.”

What’s working

It's a stretch to say the Cardinals' passing game is working, but Johnson played fairly well considering he's been with the team less than two weeks since being signed off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

Johnson finished 18 of 31 passing for 155 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He hit Simi Fehoko for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter, which was the team's only TD over the past three weeks.

What needs help

The Cardinals' offense has some viable excuses for its lack of production because of the quarterback situation and injuries to players like receiver Michael Wilson, left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and running back Jeremiyah Love.

But the defense probably shouldn't be this bad.

Veteran coach Teryl Austin takes over as the interim defensive coordinator. He has been a DC at numerous stops, including with the Steelers, Bengals and Lions.

Stock up

Undrafted rookie Harrison Wallace was one of the few bright spots on Sunday, catching a season-high four passes for 57 yards. The former Ole Miss standout is among a handful of young players who are being evaluated by the Cardinals for bigger roles next season.

Stock down

Veteran safety Budda Baker was beaten by Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce for a 22-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter on Sunday. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection leads the team with 3 1/2 sacks this season, but hasn't been as effective in pass coverage.

Injuries

LaFleur said rookie quarterback Carson Beck is still working to return from the back spasms that sidelined him for the Chiefs game. He said he should know more about his availability on Wednesday. Beck made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.

Key number

23 — The average margin of defeat for the Cardinals during the current three-game losing streak, spanning games against the Seahawks, Rams and Chiefs.

Next steps

The Cardinals host the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

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