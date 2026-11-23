KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could have gone two directions after losing in Seattle and Denver in consecutive weeks.

One was the way things went last season, when a team accustomed to playing into January and February was done by December.

They chose the other, the way that Patrick Mahomes and Co. have gone for most of the previous eight years.

They pummeled the Jets, beat up the Falcons and ran roughshod over the Cardinals on Sunday, winning those three games by an average of 24 points. The streak has thrust Kansas City back atop the AFC West and, perhaps more importantly, into the fight for the No. 1 seed in the AFC as they enter a five-game stretch that includes three games against fellow division leaders.

“I think after the Seattle game,” Mahomes said, "guys took it upon themselves to get better and better, and we've done that. Obviously we've won some games here, but now it's how can we continue to get even more success, and do even more?

“So I'm excited for the rest of the season,” Mahomes added, “but it all starts on Thursday night.”

That's when the Chiefs visit Buffalo in the latest edition of one of the NFL's best current rivalries. The teams have met nine times since January 2021, including two divisional playoff games and two AFC title games. Kansas City is 4-0 in those postseason matchups.

“It's a short week,” Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis said. “Everybody has to be on point.”

Difficult to imagine the Chiefs being any sharper right now.

Mahomes threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in just over three quarters Sunday. Travis Kelce caught six passes for 74 yards and two of the scores. Emmett Johnson ran for 105 yards and scored in his fourth straight game, filling in admirably for Kenneth Walker III, who could return this week from a groin injury that has kept him out the past two games.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs defense held Arizona to 205 yards — 72 of that on a fourth-quarter drive that ended on downs. They held the Falcons and Bijan Robinson in check the week before, and they easily handled the woeful Jets the week before that.

In other words, the Chiefs are exactly where they want to be at the most important part of their season.

After playing the Bills, they must travel back across the country for another Thursday night matchup against the Rams. Then they head to Cincinnati before finally returning home for back-to-back games against the Patriots and 49ers.

Five weeks that could decide if, where and when the Chiefs play this postseason.

What’s working

The integration of WR Josh Downs into the Kansas City offense has been swift. He played well in Atlanta just days after his acquisition in a trade with Indianapolis, and Downs followed up with four catches for 59 yards against the Cardinals.

What needs help

The NFL schedule-makers, as far as the Chiefs are concerned. They got stuck with their bye in Week 5, they're about to begin what is possibly the toughest stretch of games in the league this season, and they won't play another home game until Dec. 21.

Stock up

DE George Karlaftis had his streak of seven consecutive games with batted pass end against Arizona. But he made up for that with 2 1/2 sacks, giving him eight on the season, and one of them forced Cardinals QB Josh Johnson to fumble.

Stock down

OL Mike Caliendo has been invaluable over the years for his ability to play multiple positions when injuries arise, and he'd played well with LG Trey Smith in the concussion protocol. But he was benched Sunday in favor of Hunter Nourzad, and he also played well.

Key injuries

Walker is the big name to keep an eye on this week, though the Chiefs also are hopeful that Smith could return soon. TE Noah Gray hurt his ribs and FB Ben VanSumeren hurt his knee against the Cardinals.

Key numbers

34 — The Chiefs have scored at least 34 points in three consecutive games for only the third time in the past 22 seasons. They also did so in Weeks 1-3 in 2018 and Weeks 14-16 in 2021. Both of those seasons ended in the AFC championship game.

Next steps

The Chiefs head to Buffalo for a Thanksgiving night showdown.

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