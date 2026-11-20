Months after being embroiled in the soccer scandal that cost his team promotion to the Premier League, Southampton announced that coach Tonda Eckert has been handed a new long-term contract.

Eckert's position was thrown into doubt after Southampton admitted to spying on rivals' training sessions last season, including Championship playoff semifinal opponent Middlesbrough.

The club was expelled from the final — costing it millions of dollars in potential earnings it would have been due if it had secured promotion — and Eckert was fined and given a suspended six-week suspension for his part in the scandal.

But Southampton opted to stand by its coach and with the team in contention for promotion again this season, it said Friday that the 31-year-old Eckert had signed a new deal through to to 2029.

“Tonda is very talented and very precise with a great analytical brain, but also has the personality and authority that you need, even at a young age. It is very clear that this is the right place for him, and I’m very happy that he feels that too,” Southampton group sporting director Johannes Spors said.

Eckert stepped up from his role as under-21s coach to take temporary charge of the first team in November last year. Southampton described his tenure as an “overwhelming success on the pitch.”

As well reaching the playoffs, Southampton also advanced to the semifinals of the FA Cup, beating eventual Premier League champion Arsenal on the way.

But the club was thrown into crisis when it was charged by the English Football League with the unauthorized filming of Middlesbrough’s practice sessions ahead of their two-legged playoff semifinal, which Southampton went on to win and go within one game of promotion to the top flight.

It was expelled from the final after also admitting to spying on Oxford United and Ipswich earlier in the season. The EFL imposed a four-point deduction for this season.

“For all of us it was a very challenging summer, but it has been a decision to come stronger out of this situation together,” Eckert said.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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