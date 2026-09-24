The fallout from a blowout 2022 loss to the Rams ultimately ushered in a new era for the Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — All Courtland Sutton has to do is glance around at practice to fully grasp the level of changes since the last time the Denver Broncos played the Los Angeles Rams.

New coach. New quarterback. Brand new training facility. Newish ownership group .

Definitely new attitude.

When Denver lost to a Baker Mayfield-led Rams team 51-14 on Christmas Day in 2022, it set in motion a chain of events that ultimately led to where the Broncos are today, with coach Sean Payton in charge and QB Bo Nix behind center. The Walton-Penner family ownership group , in charge for just a few months at the time of that loss, has been upgrading the franchise ever since. There's a cutting-edge training facility that opened this summer and a stadium concept that's in the planning stages .

Sutton, one of those around that afternoon when the Rams dissected the Broncos so thoroughly that it led to the firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett the next day, marvels at how far the team has traveled. The Broncos (1-1) reached the AFC title game a season ago , while the Rams (1-1) played for the NFC title .

“Everyone understands what the expectations are around here,” said Sutton, whose team tries to snap a five-game skid to the Rams on Sunday night. “It's nice to be in this realm where we are right now.”

These teams have coaches who share a common mentor — Jon Gruden. Payton worked with Gruden while both were in Philadelphia, and Rams coach Sean McVay was an assistant to Gruden in Tampa Bay.

“I consider him a good friend,” Payton said of McVay. “He’s sharp. You watch his film, it’s good film always to watch. ... It’ll be a good challenge.”

For Denver, a big challenge is stopping 38-year-old Matthew Stafford and an explosive Rams offensive. They may or may not have back receiver Puka Nacua from injury but still have Davante Adams, who had 195 yards and two TDs in a 28-6 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

“I’ve always watched him, looked up to him and admired the way he plays the game,” Nix said of Stafford. “He’s just always been fun to watch.”

Adding to the challenge is finding a way to contain one of the best defensive linemen of all time in Aaron Donald, who returned to the field against the Giants for the first time since a playoff game in January 2024.

Keep an eye on this: Adams going against Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II. Adams caught a winning TD in overtime against Surtain during the 2022 season, when the veteran receiver played for the Raiders.

“That was a good memory for me,” Adams said. “I have a lot of respect for a lot of guys, but he’s definitely up there as far as one of the ones I have the most respect for.”

Need to know

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Denver (1-1).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC.

Latest odds: Rams by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Rams 1-1, Broncos 1-1.

Last week: Rams beat the New York Giants 28-6; Broncos beat the Jaguars 20-13.

Last meeting: Rams routed the Broncos 51-14 on Dec. 25, 2022.

Series record: Rams lead, 10-5.

Matchup to watch

The Broncos' pass rush against Stafford. Nik Bonitto is looking for his first sack of the season after notching a career-high 14 last season and finishing fourth in the AP defensive player of the year voting. Stafford has only been sacked once this season. He completed 71% of his passes in a win over the Giants that included four touchdown passes.

Stats and stuff

— The Broncos have won nine straight over NFC teams. “That’s just by schedule, by chance,” Payton said. “We’ve competed against some really good teams.”

— Nix led the Broncos to their ninth fourth-quarter comeback against Jacksonville since he took over in 2024. It's the most fourth-quarter comebacks in the league over that span, one more than Chicago's Caleb Williams.

— Payton can tie Chuck Knox for the 12th-most wins in the regular season among NFL head coaches. Payton has 185.

— Stafford (1,701) is five completions away from moving past Roman Gabriel (1,705) for the third-most in franchise history.

— With 1,028 career receptions, Adams is four away from passing Steve Smith Sr. (1,031) for 14th on the career list.

— Donald is two sacks from tying Sean Jones and Khalil Mack (113) for 29th on the career list.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here