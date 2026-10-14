The Grizzlies bet on Cameron Boozer as the post-Ja Morant era begins in Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies

Last season: 25-57, missed playoffs and draft lottery moved them up to No. 3 overall.

COACH: Tuomas Iisalo (29-62, second full season).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 at home vs. Utah Jazz.

DEPARTURES: F Jaren Jackson Jr., G Ja Morant, F Santi Aldama, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

ADDITIONS: F Cameron Boozer (3rd pick overall), Isaiah Stewart, Quentin Post, Jerami Grant (part of trade with Portland for Morant); Karim Lopez (21st pick overall).

What to expect

There are plenty of unknowns and questions about whether the Grizzlies can improve on last season now that they in a full rebuild mode. The Grizzlies missed the playoffs for only the second time in six seasons. Memphis is really young banking on youth with GG Jackson the longest current tenured player with the Grizzlies in just his third season. Long gone are Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane who were supposed to carry Memphis to the next level. The Grizzlies have players who have shown promise and potential. They need to stay healthy and play above expectations for Memphis to avoid a second straight season without a playoff berth.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Zach Edey is the 7-3 foundation at center. Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells also have all-rookie honors on their resumes. Forward Cam Boozer was the No. 3 overall pick in the June NBA draft, and he certainly has the chance to continue the Grizzlies' trend. Boozer is listed in early odds for Rookie of the Year. Memphis adding newcomer Isaiah Stewart to Edey provides Memphis with a bulky front line sorely missed last season.

The not-so-good: The tradeoff with all that youth is minimum NBA experience. Memphis has some veterans like Grant, Stewart and Ty Jerome, a 2025 free agent signee. The hope is those veterans can help the rookies gain NBA experience and knowledge. But the rebuilding core centers on Boozer, a rookie, Coward in his second season and Wells, who is going into his third. Edey starts his third season having shown flashes of dominance. Injuries limited him to 77 games over his first two seasons, including only 11 in the 2025-26 season when he averaged 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 63%.

Players to watch

Boozer is the key. If he lives up to his draft status, he could be the linchpin of helping the Grizzlies return to playoff contenders. The supporting cast includes Wells, Coward, backcourt mates Jerome, Scotty Pippen and sharpshooter Cam Spencer who took big steps as a 3-point threat last season. The Grizzlies also need Edey to stay healthy with Stewart providing his enforcer-like approach. That could help the Grizzlies make some noise even as they are probably still a season or two from contending for the postseason in the Western Conference.

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