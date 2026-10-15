The Heat could be good, the Hurricanes could be as well, and Jai Lucas says that's great for Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jai Lucas thinks the Miami Heat can help the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes' coach — whose team was picked fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll — said Thursday that when the Heat are good, then it stands to reason that the entire area gets a little more fired up about basketball.

And after the acquisition of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo headlined a series of offseason moves that could make the Heat a contender again, Lucas expects excitement for basketball to be quite high in Miami.

“With Giannis being here and hopefully the success that the Heat has, I think it is all tied together,” Lucas said at the Hurricanes' media day. “This is a pro city. It is a big metropolitan city. We're not in a small college town. So, everything is built on that and built on adding players that people want to come see and come watch in an entertaining environment. Absolutely, I think it's all tied together.”

There are plenty of reasons why the Hurricanes should generate excitement on their own, after winning 26 games last season in Year 1 under Lucas and reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament. Miami opens this season Nov. 2 against Florida — a likely national title pick — in Tampa.

There is a history of the Hurricanes and Heat having strong seasons simultaneously. The Hurricanes' school record for wins in a season is 29, done twice — first in 2012-13 when the trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were leading the Heat to an NBA title, then matched in the Hurricanes' Final Four season of 2022-23 when the Heat returned to the NBA Finals.

“I actually have seen it trickle down,” Lucas said. “A lot of the recruits and a lot of people we're recruiting from Florida, these are the kids that are kind of the residual from when LeBron was here and growing up around that excitement with D-Wade and the Heat winning championships. That's their memory and that's how they started playing basketball. Now they're the kids you're recruiting and talking to them about it.”

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here