The Trump administration has moved to effectively drop its lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Democrat Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, ending a much-criticized gambit by the president to prevent one of his political rivals from taking office.

Also, the White House named a new national cyber director Thursday after a series of widespread service outages disrupted life and unnerved many Americans . Kirsten Davies, chief information officer at the Defense Department, will fill the role, according to social media posts by several members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet. She'll replace Sean Cairncross as the administration’s top cybersecurity official.

Here's the latest:

For families of the fallen, Trump’s proposed arch casts a shadow over Arlington National Cemetery

Cpl. Spencer Collart’s headstone faces the rising sun and the Lincoln Memorial to the east. The Marine Corps War Memorial is nearby. Soon, President Trump’s gilded, towering arch could be, too.

Trump’s proposed 250-foot-tall (76-meter-tall) arch could cast a long shadow on Arlington National Cemetery, with the potential to literally shade gravesites , disrupt solemn visits with the noise of construction and alter the carefully designed historic landscape of the nation’s capital.

For many veterans and their families, and the loved ones of others buried at the cemetery, the arch has no place so close to the Arlington, Virginia, burial grounds. That opposition has sparked lawsuits by veterans groups and others, including nine family members of the Kennedy political dynasty, who argue the arch, which would be built on a traffic circle about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) from Arlington’s main entrance, will fundamentally change the experience of visiting the cemetery.

▶ Read more

White House taps Kirsten Davies as cyber chief after outages rattle Americans

The White House named a new national cyber director Thursday after a series of widespread service outages disrupted life and unnerved many Americans .

Kirsten Davies, chief information officer at the Defense Department, will fill the role, according to social media posts by several members of Trump’s cabinet. She'll replace Sean Cairncross as the administration’s top cybersecurity official.

“Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected,” Davies wrote in a post on X . “Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come … but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future.”

President Donald Trump faced a groundswell of criticism as Americans grappled with a cascade of service outages that snarled travel , cut off work , limited bank access and disrupted classified communications .

▶ Read more

Trump administration moves to have lawsuit dismissed in challenge to Alaska’s US Senate race

The Trump administration on Thursday moved to effectively drop its lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Democrat Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, ending a much-criticized gambit by the president to prevent one of his political rivals from taking office.

The legal challenge centered around the presence on the ballot of a second candidate with the same name as the incumbent, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. The Alaska Supreme Court already ruled that the second Sullivan’s candidacy is legal and that he could be on the ballot.

Attorneys for the state, which is currently controlled by Republicans, also objected to the administration’s move, calling it legally “meritless” and filing papers to help get the initial case dismissed. The administration moved Thursday to have an appeals court declare its case moot, two days after the race was decided.

▶ Read more