President Donald Trump arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, where he was scheduled to meet regional partners, talk trade, and seek a break from a series of setbacks at home, ranging from a major disruption to the U.S. aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry.

Manila, the Philippine capital, is Trump’s first stop on a three-day trip that will later take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to Trump, potentially for a meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

Here's the latest:

Trump could meet Imelda Marcos during summit in Philippines

Officials are arranging a possible brief reunion between Trump and an old acquaintance — Imelda Marcos — if she’s well enough and gets her doctors’ nod.

Now 97 and using a wheelchair, the former jet-set Philippine first lady and mother of the incumbent president partied in New York decades ago in her heyday as the controversial wife of a strongman leader, who was to be ousted in a pro-democracy 1986 “People Power” public uprising.

But the friendship with Trump endured, with Trump often asking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials: “How’s Imelda?” Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Associated Press.

“Personal connections are very important to him,” Romualdez said.

When the Philippine leader met Trump in the White House last year, he carried a note from his mother that thanked the U.S. president for his strong backing of the Philippines. “President Trump was very happy and told Marcos, ‘Please say hello to your mother,’” according to Romualdez.

US and Thailand sign joint statement affirming terms of forthcoming trade deal

At a brief signing ceremony in Manila, Trump said Thailand has agreed to eliminate all tariffs on U.S. exports and remove “substantial” nontariff barriers on American automobiles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry.

Trump said Thailand will also be buying an estimated $2.6 billion in additional U.S. agricultural products and “that makes our farmers very happy.”

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there’s still “a little more to do” before the agreement itself is finalized and that it should be “ready for us to sign real soon.”

Trump still talking about possible meetings with Russia, North Korea leaders

Trump says North Korea’s leader would like to meet with him in China later this week. And he’s open to sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, too.

But so far, it appears neither meeting has been arranged.

Trump landed in the Philippines on Tuesday for talks with Asia-Pacific leaders. On Thursday, he’s due in Shenzhen, China, for more talks, including a historic three-way confab with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump said in Manila when reporters asked about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

As for Putin, Trump said he’ll take that meeting “if it’s available.”

Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet separately.

Trump arrives in Philippines to kick off Asia trip with economic deals and talks with allies

President Donald Trump arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, where he was scheduled to meet regional partners, talk trade, and seek a break from a series of setbacks at home, ranging from a major disruption to the U.S. aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry.

Manila, the Philippine capital, is Trump’s first stop on a three-day trip that will later take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to Trump, potentially for a meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The visit marks Trump’s first travel abroad since his party suffered deep losses in midterm elections. The White House and stock market alike have been rattled by the departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent. Beijing has said it was not involved.

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