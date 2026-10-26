The new 'Kardiac Kids'? Browns' comebacks put Deshaun Watson in a 3-QB club since 1970 merger

Deshaun Watson’s fourth-quarter comebacks have older Browns fans remembering the “Kardiac Kids” days of 1979 and ’80, when Brian Sipe led Cleveland to thrilling come-from-behind victories.

However, Watson and the AFC North-leading Browns are pulling off things that not even Sipe accomplished.

Sunday’s 27-24 victory at Tennessee made Watson just the third quarterback since the 1970 merger to have a game-winning drive in each of his team’s first five wins that season. Dallas’ Troy Aikman did it in 1990, followed by Detroit's Matthew Stafford in 2016.

The Browns also joined the 2016 Lions as the only teams since 1970 to record a game-winning score in the final four minutes of regulation or in overtime in each of their first five wins.

Even though Sipe led 11 fourth-quarter game-winning drives during his heyday — including seven in 1979 — and eight come-from-behind victories, he didn’t rally the Browns from double-digit deficits in consecutive weeks.

After beating Baltimore 13-10 on Oct. 18 after trailing 10-0, Cleveland came back from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to defeat the Titans on another walk-off field goal by Andre Szmyt.

It's only the third time in franchise history — and first since 2007 — that the Browns have won two straight after trailing by at least 10 points.

Coach Todd Monken was more concerned on Monday about the slow starts than Watson’s fantastic finishes.

“I mean, that’s really more of a narrative than what we talk about here. I mean, the flip side is we haven’t started very fast,” Monken said. “But I’m proud of Deshaun, the way he’s battled back in games at times and found a way to take us down the field and give us a chance for victory and the whole offense in general. And there have been times our defense has made big stops. It’s given those opportunities.”

The close victories also have the Browns at 5-2 for the first time since 2020 and only the second since the franchise's return in 1999.

“We wish we had some blowout games. But again, it’s hard to do in this league,” Watson said after Sunday’s game. “With a young team and a young staff and everyone new, it’s actually good and can be beneficial for us in the long run that we have these types of games.”

Watson had his best numbers since being traded to the Browns in 2022, completing 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards. First-round pick KC Concepcion had a breakout day, catching eight passes for 129 yards, including 82 yards after the catch.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who had been held in check in the previous two games, had six receptions for 91 yards, including a 36-yard catch to the Tennessee 19-yard line that set up the game-winning field goal.

The close wins have helped Monken build belief in his program in his first year as coach. Cleveland, though, will face a tough test on Sunday when it plays at Pittsburgh. The Browns haven’t won in western Pennsylvania during the regular season since a Sunday night game in 2003.

What’s working

The Browns rushed for 183 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry. It was their most rushing yards since they gained 198 at Pittsburgh in 2023. Quinshon Judkins had a season-high 96 yards and scored two touchdowns. Dylan Sampson returned from a knee injury and provided a nice change of pace with 45 yards on six carries.

What needs help

Better starts on defense. The Browns joined Washington in 2021 and Philadelphia in 2019 as the only teams since 1991 to allow 38 points on opening drives over the first seven games, according to TruMedia. Cleveland has allowed five touchdowns and a field goal while forcing only one punt on first possessions. The Titans game also marked the fourth time this season a Browns opponent has scored on its first two drives.

Stock up

Cornerback Denzel Ward, listed as questionable after suffering a finger injury during Friday’s practice, picked off a pass for the second time in four games. He has 20 interceptions in his nine-year career.

Stock down

Guard Zion Johnson drew three penalties. The two accepted calls stalled Browns drives.

Key injuries

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard is in the concussion protocol.

Key number

57 — Points scored by the Browns in the fourth quarter, sixth most in the league.

Up next

The Browns face Pittsburgh next Sunday, looking to sweep the season series against the Steelers for the first time since 1988. Cleveland has won the last two meetings, including Week 4 this season, when it rallied for a 27-24 victory.

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